A new poisonous Shiny debuts alongside Pokémon Go’s upcoming Noxious Swamp event

Just in time for Pokémon Go Fest: New York City, Niantic is giving players the chance to encounter Pokémon that enjoy the hustle and bustle—and pollution—that lay within the Big Apple thanks to the “Noxious Swamp” event. It will run from Aug. 19 at 10am local time to Aug. 22 at 8pm local time and feature a plethora of Poison and Dragon-type Pokémon—including the worldwide debut of Shiny Skrelp and Dragalge.

Watch your step— we’re traversing some treacherous territory!



Some Poison-type and Dragon-type Pokémon appearing at #PokemonGOFest2023: New York will be appearing globally during the Noxious Swamp event from August 19 to August 22, 2023. pic.twitter.com/vkejpabzju — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 14, 2023

Though already-common Pokémon like Zubat, Venonat, Tentacool, Surskit, and Gulpin will appear more frequently throughout the event’s duration, players will also be able to find Dratini, Skorupi, Axew, Skrelp, Tyrunt, and Noibat in the overworld at higher rates—many of whom don’t often appear outside of Eggs. All of these Pokémon can also appear in their Shiny colorations, though none have boosted Shiny rates.

Both normal and Shadow Raids are being updated to include various Poison and Dragon-type Pokémon that differ from those players will encounter in the wild, including a handful of regional variants. Grimer, Alolan Grimer, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Sneasel, Galarian Weezing, Druddigon, and Turtonator will appear in standard Raids, while Shadow Zubat, Houndour, Pidove, Nidoran female, Onix, and Sneasel will tower over foes in Shadow Raids.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will make their return with the Noxious Swamp event, also giving players the chance to catch a few Pokémon that aren’t featured elsewhere. These include Grimer, Dratini, Trapinch, Skrelp, Noibat, and Mareanie, though which one players encounter is dependent on the task.

Sticking with the theme of toxins and filth, Team Go Rocket will appear more frequently in their balloons that hover over the player at certain intervals. Players should also ensure to indulge in double catch Candy rewarded for catching all Pokémon, which can be quadrupled with the use of a Pinap Berry or Silver Pinap Berry.

Additional Timed Research will be available for all players to complete, likely requiring them to catch many of the Pokémon that are featured in the event. It will reward further encounters with Poison and Dragon-type Pokémon, with Niantic even specifying that the rare Jangmo-o will appear as a reward.

The Noxious Swamp event will take place from Aug. 19 to 22, which coincides with the Pokémon Go Tour: New York City celebration where these Pokémon and plenty of others will appear en masse for ticketed players. Players should then prepare to celebrate even more next week with the launch of the Pokémon Go Tour: Global event, where everyone can get the opportunity to obtain rare Pokémon.

