Furious Pokémon Go players blast Niantic over ‘nonsensical’ Routes limits

Pokémon Go players have been left shocked today after learning they have been unable to create more than five Routes for more than a month, with many slamming Niantic for waiting until today to quietly flag the change despite it being live for quite some time.

Players have suspected these changes may have gone into effect for a while now; anytime they tried to create more than five, they’d often see a message saying “You cannot create more routes. Wait and try again.” But, since it had never been confirmed, one player took it upon themselves to ask Niantic—and the fandom isn’t happy.

Niantic responded, explaining players are only permitted to build five a month. It said things could change in the future as it continues to evaluate submissions.

Thank you for playing Routes, Stephan! Currently, you are only permitted to build five Routes in a month (last 30 days). This may change in the future as we continue to closely evaluate Route submissions. If you have any more questions, let us know! ^GK — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) August 9, 2023

The reactions were fast, furious, and quickly spilled into yet another outcry for the wider Pokémon fandom. “Five a month?!?! That is not stated anywhere,” one player said in disbelief. “What happened to go outside and explore? I could be creating my city-wide community with so many Routes. This is totally nonsensical!”

“The lack of information in the game is a serious problem. Just a symptom of the contempt Niantic has for their players,” another added a little later.

Some players also claimed Routes only ever seem to get approved for a select number of players who trialed the feature, and all of them happen in larger cities rather than smaller regions.

These aren’t the only things they’re concerned about, either. Others have reported issues with Zygarde cells despawning, the fact it lacks incentive rewards and more. That said, Niantic has admitted it has been one of the hardest Pokémon Go features to implement, and the devs are quickly working on improvements.

