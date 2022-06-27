AzulGG, James Evans, Mewtater, and ItsAXN claim 2022 Pokémon North America International Championship titles

New and returning faces rose to claim trophies in one of the final circuit events.

With the 2022 Pokémon World Championships less than two months away, the North America International Championships was one of the final hurdles for players looking to earn a place at the competition or polish their skills against some top representatives across Pokémon TCG, VGC, Pokkén Tournament DX, and Pokémon Go.

In the TCG, Azul “AzulGG” Garcia Griego claimed the Master Division title, showing that all of his preparation and deck testing streams have paid off.

Azul survived a series of challenges throughout the opening days, and his top eight run involved three straight rounds of 2-1 victories that he managed to clean up with his Arceus VSTAR/Flying Pikachu VMAX core. This is Azul’s first International Championship title and he is now the first American winner of an NAIC event, according to PokéStats.

Many critical vital decisions lead to the victory over Isaiah Bradner's.



Outstanding play overall from both players, and a huge congrats to Azul Garcia Griego, your NAIC #PokemonTCG Master Division Champion! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/D9flJvGlWA — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) June 26, 2022

Here is the full set of results across divisions for the TCG competition at 2022 NAIC Columbus.

On the VGC side, it was a return to the top for 2018 Pokémon World Champion, in the Senior Division, James Evans who defeated veteran top finisher Gabriel “AgatiGa” Agati 2-0 to cap a strong tournament run with an emotional pop-off.

Gabriel's Landorus isn't able to cause a flinch on Groudon, leaving it open for James to finish it off with a Fire Punch!



James Evans is your 2022 NAIC #PokemonVG Master Division Champion! Congratulations James! pic.twitter.com/EovVaFvQzs — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) June 26, 2022

Previously this season he reached the top four at the 2022 Milwaukee Regionals, and this is his second career International Championship title, though it is his first in the Master Division.

Here are all of the results across divisions for the VGC lineup at 2022 NAIC Columbus.

Chaz “Mewtater” Wright managed to lock down the Pokkén Tournament DX Master Division title in a tight 3-2 win over Elm that involved multiple character swaps throughout the series. And in the Go finals, ItsAXN narrowly defeated Andrew Manjarrez after both players suffered a double KO to draw in a tournament-deciding 2-2 series.

As close as it can get! A double KO at 2-2 in this #PokemonGO Grand Finals match ties things up to keep this battle going!https://t.co/0iGw24r5md pic.twitter.com/oDfCEJ4C5A — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) June 25, 2022

Here are the full standings for both Pokkén and Pokémon Go at 2022 NAIC Columbus.