These first-gen Pokémon are finally good after huge buffs in Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Magmar and Electabuzz are two of the many familiar faces making their return in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC, and they’re thriving in the Gen IX games with huge buffs.

The two Gen I Pokémon have been around since the beginning, each gaining a pre-evolution with Magby and Elekid in Gen II and an evolution in Gen IV with Magmortar and Electivier. Now that they’re available in the Scarlet and Violet DLC, they’ve once again become better; but this time, it’s with the help of Follow Me, their new egg move.

They’re ready to fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As stated by 2016 World Champion Wolfe Glick, Follow Me is “one of the most broken moves” few other Pokémon get access to. The move specifically works in double battles, where the user redirects any attacks away from its ally and to itself. In other words, Magmar and Electabuzz can now give better support to their allies in double battles.

To put it into perspective, other Pokémon that get Follow Me include female Indeedee, Maushold, and Ogerpon, who’ve all been good in the VGC meta in Scarlet and Violet. Amoonguss, another extremely popular ‘mon in competitive play, utilizes a similar move, Rage Powder, and that’s part of what makes it one of the best support Pokémon in VGC history. Magmar and Electabuzz suddenly have huge potential just by getting Follow Me.

Coincidence or not, this buff is especially good in The Indigo Disk, where the main battle format is double battles. Test it out for yourself as you battle the BB Elite Four in the Terarium. Magmar happens to have the defensive type advantage against Amarys’ Steel-types, Lacey’s Fairy-types, and Crispin’s Fire-types. Using Follow Me, Magmar can tank Steel, Fairy, and Fire-type attacks while its partner safely dishes out damage.

Both Magmar and Electabuzz can now also redirect any potential sleep status moves without falling asleep thanks to their Hidden Ability, Vital Spirit.

Throw an Eviolite onto Magmar or Electabuzz to boost their defenses and make them even bulkier. Alternatively, you can evolve them into Magmortar with the Magmarizer or Electivire with the Electirizer by trading with a fellow trainer. Either way, the addition of Follow Me is transforming the Magmar and Electabuzz lines from a fun bunch into valuable ‘mons in double battles and competitive play. Don’t underestimate them the next time you face one in a double battle.