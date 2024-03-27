Does Phasmophobia have an Easter Egg hunt this year?

The seasonal events in Phasmophobia are some of the more unique and fun activities you can participate in while hunting ghosts. In previous years, the Easter Egg hunt required you to search maps to track down all the eggs to earn the seasonal reward.

This year is slightly different. For Phasmophobia‘s Easter Event 2024, the primary focus is tracking down the Forest Spirit and its various minions. You need to use certain tools to track down these minions before going after the final Forest Spirit. However, some players wonder if a proper Easter Egg hunt is available alongside this event.

Does Phasmophobia Easter Event 2024 have an Easter Egg hunt?

There’s a rabbit with some eggs in the lobby, but there’s no Easter Egg hunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We can confirm that having completed the Phasmophobia Easter Event 2024, there is no Easter Egg hunt for you to do. Despite the many eggs scattered throughout the main menu when you log into the game and the eggs you find throughout the map, you do not need to find and collect them for an Easter Egg hunt. Instead, all you need to worry about is tracking the Forest Spirit minions and then getting a picture of the Forest Spirit to complete the seasonal event.

Unfortunately for anyone expecting to track down Easter Eggs for the event, this was not on the agenda for the Phasmophobia developer. They have decided to go with the Forest Spirit event, which should be significantly shorter. After you learn how tracking the Forest Spirit works, it all comes down to finding them on the five maps and then finding the final one at Camp Woodwind.

A handful of players have shared on Reddit that they were looking forward to a more complicated in-game hunt for the Easter Event 2024. Hopefully, the developer will review these feelings in future events and prepare another Easter Egg hunt for the 2025 event in Phasmophobia.

The Easter Event 2024 started on March 26 and ended on April 10 to complete every objective. You know you’ve completed it after you unlock the Ghost Huntin’ Easter ’24 ID card for your character and another trophy for your trophy case in Phasmophobia. You should have plenty of time to track them all down and complete it before time runs out. You can also complete it with other friends to make it go faster.

