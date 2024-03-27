Phasmophobia Easter Event 2024: All quests and rewards, listed

Seasonal events are always a big occasion in Phasmophobia, and now we’re back with the Easter Event 2024. For this event, you’ll need to complete several tasks before time runs out, and after you do so, you’ll receive some exclusive rewards.

These new quests for Phasmophobia‘s Easter Event 2024 involve the Forest Spirit. Before you can track down the Forest Spirit, you must find the minions hiding on several maps. How you lure them out of hiding can be tricky. You have to use specific tools to find them, and it’s easy to get lost on these maps… if you’re not careful.

How to complete all quests in Phasmophobia Easter Event 2024

A full breakdown of the Eastern Event 2024 quests is on the main menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before starting, check out the Easter Event 2024 announcement on the main menu. There are two quests you need to complete. You first need to track down five of the Forest Spirit’s minions, then find the Forest Spirit and take a picture of it in Phasmophobia. This year’s Easter Event 2024 reward is the Ghost Huntin’ Easter ’24 ID card for your profile picture.

The Forest Spirit minions on five maps. When you’re on the contract page, the maps you need to search will have an empty nest next to their picture. These are the five locations you need to visit in Phasmophobia:

10 Ridgeview Court

Grafton Farmhouse

13 Willow Street

Bleasdale Farmhouse

Maple Lodge Campsite

The process of finding the Forest Spirit minion is the same for each map. You need to bring three tools: A UV Light, a D.O.T.S, and a Photo Camera. These are all available in the store before you start an investigation, or you can use the ones on each map. The ones you find on the map are at the entrance of the homes, inside of a starting nest. From there, you need to navigate around the map using the UV Light to track down the orange footprints. It helps to have the lights off.

You need to look at the ground using the UV Light to track the orange footsteps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you find the orange footprints, stand above them until they give off a glowing animation. You need to take off in the direction they’re pointing to find the next pair and repeat the process. Follow the orange footprints on the Phasmophobia map until you reach the final nest, and use your D.O.T.S to see if the Forest Spirit minion is there.

If it is, place the D.O.T.S. on the ground and photograph it with your Photo Camera. You can now freely leave the map and make your way to the next one.

You know you’ve followed every orange step correctly when you find the Forest Spirit minion sitting in the nest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After photographing all five of the Forest Spirit minions, it’s time to go after the Forest Spirit. It appears on the Camp Woodwind map, and you won’t need the same tools you used to track down the Forest Spirit minions. Instead, this is a standard Phasmophobia ghost investigation where you figure out what type of ghost haunts the location. However, the one catch is you need to photograph it, which means bringing a Photo Camera with you when attempting to complete it.

You can force the Forest Spirit to reveal itself by using the Summoning Circle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to photograph the Forest Spirit is to capture it inside the Summoning Circle cursed objects. There’s a chance it won’t actually spawn, but if you go to the custom difficulty and set it so the Summoning Circle always appears, you can find it underneath the kitchen at Camp Woodwind, where the campers stacked the food. Light the candles at this location, and then snap a photograph of the Forest Spirit.

All Phasmophobia Easter Event 2024 rewards

Once you’ve done that, the last thing to do is complete the ghost investigation. You have to track down the unique ghost evidence appearing on your map and correctly identify the type of ghost haunting the location before leaving. Then, you’ll earn a Ghost Huntin’ Easter ’24 ID card that you can add to your Phasmophobia profile.

