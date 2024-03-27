How to Investigate the Forest Spirit in Phasmophobia Easter Event 2024

The Phasmophobia Easter Event has returned, and you can earn an exclusive ID badge as a reward before the event clears. The final task is to investigate the Forest Spirit after you track down its minions to complete the seasonal event.

The Forest Spirit is a more traditional ghost than the Forest Spirit minions you were tracking down to start. In the end, you’ll need to capture a photograph of it for Phasmophobia‘s Easter Event, then wrap up the investigation. It’s slightly different from tracking down the original Forest Spirit minions, but it’s not too confusing.

How to get a ghost photo of the Forest Spirit in Phasmophobia

Using the Summoning Circle, you can force the Forest Spirit to reveal itself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to get a photograph of the Forest Spirit is to track down the Summoning Circle at Camp Woodwind. The Summoning Circle is inside the food tent, which you can find on the area’s right side. You will need to make sure you bring a lighter with you to ignite the candles, summoning the Forest Spirit in Phasmophobia‘s Easter Event 2024.

However, before you can go after the Forest Spirit, make sure you’ve already tracked down the five Forest Spirit minions on the other maps. When you’re on the map selection board, several nest icons next to these maps indicate where you need to go. You need to explore these five maps to track down the Forest Spirit minions:

10 Ridgeview Court

Grafton Farmhouse

13 Willow Street

Bleasdale Farmhouse

Maple Lodge Campsite

You hunt down these Forest Spirit minions by following their orange footprints throughout the map using a UV light. When you reach the end, the Forest Spirit minion should be waiting for you inside the final nest, and you use the D.O.T.S item to highlight it before taking a picture. Getting a picture of all five Forest Spirit minions gives you access to the Forest Spirit that spawns in Camp Woodwind.

When you reach Camp Woodwind, the best advice I have is to get a map with the Summoning Circle. Unfortunately, it does not always spawn, which means you may have to refresh the map multiple times. You can also go into the custom settings to ensure you always get the Summoning Circle and even make it a friendly ghost if you really want to. Remember, after getting a picture of the ghost, you have to identify it before you leave for it to count, which means you need to narrow down the evidence and know what ghost it is.

After completing these steps, head back to the truck and return to base. You should now properly complete Phasmophobia’s Easter Event 2024 and earn your reward.

