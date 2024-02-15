Category:
Persona 3 Reload: Order Giant weakness

Watch out for Wind and Shock.
Pedro Peres
Published: Feb 15, 2024 01:02 pm
SEES engage an Order Giant.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players will find stronger and stronger shadows when they travel through Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload, and the Order Giant may not be an encounter they’ll forget soon.

This enemy appears as a strong shadow in the first half of Tziah. We’ve encountered it starting on floor 133, and much like the Steel Gigas fight, this one’s burned into our memory. This sturdy enemy can take advantage of your weaknesses and get multiple extra attacks depending on who’s on your team. It has access to Wind, Shock, and Slash coupled with a pretty big health bar.

Here are Order Giant’s weakness, resistances, and how you can defeat it in Persona 3 Reload.

What is Order Giant’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Order Giant is weak to Ice, but it has a few resistances under its belt.

  • Weakness: Ice
  • Resist: Slash, Strike, Pierce
  • Reflect: Shock, Wind
Fuuka's scan shows Order Giant's weakness to Ice and multiple resistances.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to beat Order Giant in Persona 3 Reload

The Order Giant is a colossal figure, and it has a health bar to match. With a whopping 1111HP, it may take you a fair share of All-Out Attacks to bring it down for good. Luckily, its weakness to Ice damage is easily exploitable if you have Mitsuru on your team, letting you get two All-Out Attacks for each turn of the Giant. The ice queen can also use her Theurgy for bigger damage and to bring this Shadow down, and the protagonist can also use the King and I Theurgy if you have it unlocked.

Though Mitsuru hits it hard, the Order Giant can hit the party back even harder. Its magic damage comes in the form of Garudyne or Magarula for Wind and Ziodyne and Mazionga for Shock, with the Boost passive for both elements. Neuro Slash can also hit pretty hard and apply Confusion. Me Patra (which Yukari should have) is your best choice here if that happens, and it’s not like she’ll be doing much damage anyway.

Yukari and Aigis will both go down with one Mazionga, while Junpei can go down from Garudyne or Magarula. Akihiko can block the Zio skills, but he’s up against a Strike resist or nullified Shock attacks, so use him for support or spend a Theurgy. The same goes for Aigis and Junpei. With so many ways to threaten the party, there’s not much need to hold onto a Theurgy gauge, especially if you can get it back before the gatekeepers on Floor 136 or 142.

Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Judgment Sword weakness
The Judgment Sword within a Monad Door in Tziah
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Judgment Sword weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Raging Turret weakness
SEES engages the Raging Turret.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Raging Turret weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Emperor Beetle weakness
The Emperor Beetle as a Monad Door boss in Tziah.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Emperor Beetle weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Steel Gigas weakness
Facing off against a Steel Gigas
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Steel Gigas weakness
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to fuse Decarabia in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Decarabia being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Decarabia in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 15, 2024
Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.