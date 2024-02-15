Persona 3 Reload: Order Giant weakness

Players will find stronger and stronger shadows when they travel through Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload, and the Order Giant may not be an encounter they’ll forget soon.

Recommended Videos

This enemy appears as a strong shadow in the first half of Tziah. We’ve encountered it starting on floor 133, and much like the Steel Gigas fight, this one’s burned into our memory. This sturdy enemy can take advantage of your weaknesses and get multiple extra attacks depending on who’s on your team. It has access to Wind, Shock, and Slash coupled with a pretty big health bar.

Here are Order Giant’s weakness, resistances, and how you can defeat it in Persona 3 Reload.

What is Order Giant’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Order Giant is weak to Ice, but it has a few resistances under its belt.

Weakness: Ice

Ice Resist: Slash, Strike, Pierce

Slash, Strike, Pierce Reflect: Shock, Wind

I’m glad I brought Mitsuru to this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports I’m glad I brought Mitsuru to this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports I’m glad I brought Mitsuru to this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Order Giant in Persona 3 Reload

The Order Giant is a colossal figure, and it has a health bar to match. With a whopping 1111HP, it may take you a fair share of All-Out Attacks to bring it down for good. Luckily, its weakness to Ice damage is easily exploitable if you have Mitsuru on your team, letting you get two All-Out Attacks for each turn of the Giant. The ice queen can also use her Theurgy for bigger damage and to bring this Shadow down, and the protagonist can also use the King and I Theurgy if you have it unlocked.

Though Mitsuru hits it hard, the Order Giant can hit the party back even harder. Its magic damage comes in the form of Garudyne or Magarula for Wind and Ziodyne and Mazionga for Shock, with the Boost passive for both elements. Neuro Slash can also hit pretty hard and apply Confusion. Me Patra (which Yukari should have) is your best choice here if that happens, and it’s not like she’ll be doing much damage anyway.

Yukari and Aigis will both go down with one Mazionga, while Junpei can go down from Garudyne or Magarula. Akihiko can block the Zio skills, but he’s up against a Strike resist or nullified Shock attacks, so use him for support or spend a Theurgy. The same goes for Aigis and Junpei. With so many ways to threaten the party, there’s not much need to hold onto a Theurgy gauge, especially if you can get it back before the gatekeepers on Floor 136 or 142.