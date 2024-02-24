Persona 3 Reload: Invigorated Gigas weakness

Persona 3 Reload has powerful bosses stationed on different floors across Tartarus. They are called Tartarus Guardian bosses, and all of them pose quite a threat. The boss we will be discussing today is one of the stronger Guardian bosses: The Invigorated Gigas.

Where to find the Invigorated Gigas boss battle in Persona 3 Reload

The Invigorated Gigas in Persona 3 Reload is a massive tank of a Shadow who serves as the Guardian boss for Floor 171 on the fourth block of Tartarus, Tziah. The Tartarus floor bosses are no pushover and the Invigorated Gigas embodies that aspect even further. The strengths of this boss lie in its strong offensive ability and high health pool of 2,600 HP.

At this stage of Tartarus, most bosses tend to have very few weaknesses. Some bosses don’t have any at all, making the fight more challenging because you will have to approach it more strategically.

Invigorated Gigas boss weaknesses

The Invigorated Gigas has no weaknesses. Image via Atlus.

Unfortunately, the Invigorated Gigas is one of the few bosses that has no weakness. This means that you have no chance of knocking him down with any elemental damage and will have to rely purely on physical damage skills. Additionally, the Invigorated Gigas is also resistant to Ice and completely nullifies Light and Dark damage, including instakill attacks.

Having no weaknesses means that this battle will last longer than most. We recommend fusing a Persona with high HP so that it can tank through most of the Invigorated Gigas damage. Because you can’t rely on elemental damage to knock them down, come prepared with a Persona that has high physical damage skills with a fair chance of landing critical strikes.

How to defeat the Invigorated Gigas in Persona 3 Reload

The Invigorated Gigas is a physical damage powerhouse, relying on an arsenal of Strike attacks that can quickly decimate your team if you aren’t prepared. The boss will buff itself up with Heat Riser and Revolution before unleashing a barrage of Gigantic Fist, Herculean Strike, and Heat Wave to cause chaos and a lot of damage.

Additionally, it buffs its Strike attacks even further, with Strike Boost adding 25 percent more damage to his offensive output. Heat Riser and Revolution combined with Apt Pupil almost ensures that he will land a critical hit on one of your teammates, if not multiple. To sort these issues, some setup will be needed.

Having a Persona with access to Tetrakarn would make this battle much easier since it will reflect his Strike damage. Fusing Shiki-Ouji of the Chariot Arcana will almost trivialize matters because of its inherent ability to repel Strike attacks. Keep your healing up and spam your strongest physical attacks to knock the boss down and you should take down this monster eventually.