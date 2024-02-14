Category:
Persona 3 Reload: Can you save Shinjiro?

Maybe in another remake.
Published: Feb 13, 2024 08:20 pm
Shinjiro speaking in Persona 3 Reload
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shinjiro is a selfless character. His faith is once again a topic of discussion for Persona 3 Reload fans, as you’ll wonder whether you can save Shinjiro during the storyline.

I didn’t play Persona 3‘s previous editions, with Reload my introduction to the legendary title. For this reason, searching if I could help Shinjiro and save his life yielded different results. While you could interfere and trigger a different ending for Shinjiro in Persona 3 Portable, not all the variants of the game share the same traits.

Is it possible to save Shinjiro in Persona 3 Reload?

Persona 3 Reload Shinjiro's funeral.
Gone but not forgotten. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, you can’t save Shinjiro in Persona 3 Reload. No matter what you do, Shinjiro will sacrifice himself on Oct. 4 during the night. This aligns with the original title, and you can always carry a piece of him with you through a special Persona.

How to get the Hell Biker in Persona 3 Reload

You need to complete Shinjiro’s Linked Episodes to unlock Hell Biker in Persona 3 Reload. To start this Linked Episode, talk to Mitsuru (Empress) on Sept. 11.

After this conversation, you’ll need to speak to Shinjiro on Sept. 13 and 14. Return to Mitsuru on Sept. 15 and speak two more times with Shinjiro on Sept. 16 and Oct. 28. During these talks, you’ll get to know Shinjiro on a deeper level.

Social Links in Persona 3 Reload are a core part of the game, and you’ll find out more about characters by touching our entertaining backstories. I spend more time exploring social links after I get tired on the floors of Tartarus. The climb is an endurance test, but sometimes, you’ll only have a limited time to complete Social Links.

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.