Category:
Persona

Is there a Junpei Social Link in Persona 3 Reload?

Was it all an illusion?
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Mar 7, 2024 06:46 pm
Junpei in Persona 3 Reload
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Junpei Lori is one of the goofiest characters in Persona 3 Reload. With a unique sense of humor and his ladies’ man attitude, he could be a decent addition to Persona 3 Reload’s Social Link roster.

Recommended Videos

While playing Persona 3 Portable as the female protagonist, Kotone Shiomi, I distinctly remember interacting with Junpei and starting his Social Link. Mainly for this reason, I was expecting his Social Link route to eventually start in P3 Reload, but as time passed, he continued to remain unavailable.

Can you start the Junpei Social Link in Persona 3 Reload?

Junpei Lori in Persona 3 Reload
Junpei may not appreciate the kind gestures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, there isn’t a Social Link for Junpei in Persona 3 Reload, so you won’t be able to start one with him. Junpei will still ask you to hang out, but those interactions don’t trigger a Social Link.

In addition to Junpei, you’ll find out that Persona 3 Reload male party members also share the same fate with him since they don’t have Social Links. However, to make up for their absences, you’ll have Linked Episodes, which are quite similar to Social Links. If you’d like to learn more about these characters or spend time with them, don’t miss out on their Linked Episodes when they present themselves.

Though I’d like to get to know the cast members further, there are still enough storylines in the game that will occupy the majority of your time. Completing all Social Links in Persona 3 Reload in time will be a challenge of its own, especially if you need to fix Reversed Social Links in the process. Social Links can reverse for various reasons, but the main culprit will usually be romancing multiple characters. If your love interests find out what you’ve been up to behind their back, you might be in a world of trouble in P3 Reload.

related content
Read Article All Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass contents: The Answer DLC, new costumes and more
Persona 3 Reload Velvet Room themed costumes
Category: Persona
Persona
All Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass contents: The Answer DLC, new costumes and more
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass release date: When does the DLC release?
Persona 3 Reload Episode Aigis DLC Metis holding her weapon
Category: Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass release date: When does the DLC release?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass price: Is it free?
Main Protagonist and Aigis are looking at each other
Category: Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass price: Is it free?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass contents: The Answer DLC, new costumes and more
Persona 3 Reload Velvet Room themed costumes
Category: Persona
Persona
All Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass contents: The Answer DLC, new costumes and more
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass release date: When does the DLC release?
Persona 3 Reload Episode Aigis DLC Metis holding her weapon
Category: Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass release date: When does the DLC release?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass price: Is it free?
Main Protagonist and Aigis are looking at each other
Category: Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass price: Is it free?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 7, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.