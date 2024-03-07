Is there a Junpei Social Link in Persona 3 Reload?

Junpei Lori is one of the goofiest characters in Persona 3 Reload. With a unique sense of humor and his ladies’ man attitude, he could be a decent addition to Persona 3 Reload’s Social Link roster.

While playing Persona 3 Portable as the female protagonist, Kotone Shiomi, I distinctly remember interacting with Junpei and starting his Social Link. Mainly for this reason, I was expecting his Social Link route to eventually start in P3 Reload, but as time passed, he continued to remain unavailable.

Can you start the Junpei Social Link in Persona 3 Reload?

Junpei may not appreciate the kind gestures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, there isn’t a Social Link for Junpei in Persona 3 Reload, so you won’t be able to start one with him. Junpei will still ask you to hang out, but those interactions don’t trigger a Social Link.

In addition to Junpei, you’ll find out that Persona 3 Reload male party members also share the same fate with him since they don’t have Social Links. However, to make up for their absences, you’ll have Linked Episodes, which are quite similar to Social Links. If you’d like to learn more about these characters or spend time with them, don’t miss out on their Linked Episodes when they present themselves.

Though I’d like to get to know the cast members further, there are still enough storylines in the game that will occupy the majority of your time. Completing all Social Links in Persona 3 Reload in time will be a challenge of its own, especially if you need to fix Reversed Social Links in the process. Social Links can reverse for various reasons, but the main culprit will usually be romancing multiple characters. If your love interests find out what you’ve been up to behind their back, you might be in a world of trouble in P3 Reload.