How to get Tonbo-kiri spear in Persona 3 Reload

If you are looking for Tonbo-kiri in Persona 3 Reload, well done; you’re almost at the end of the game. Still, before you fight the last boss, you may as well finish Elizabeth’s last few requests and get a pretty good weapon for Amada-kun.

Recommended Videos

Elizabeth request #91: How to craft Tonbo-Kiri

Fuse Tonbo-kiri at the weapon fusion shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Tonbo-kiri in Persona 3 Reload, you need to craft it at Mayoido Antiquest. The recipe for Tonbo-Kiri unlocks after taking the True Ending path and after unlocking the final set of requests from Elizabeth. Once you accept the request from Elizabeth (it will be request #91), you can go to the Mayoido Antiques to craft it.

You need the following items to craft the Tonbo-Kiri:

Five Diamonds

Two Gold Quartz

How to get Diamonds in Persona 3 Reload

Loot Diamonds from Chests in the final tier of Tartarus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Believe it or not, Diamonds aren’t that hard to get. You can get plenty of them by looting regular and rare chests (not locked chests) in the last tier of Tartarus (Adamah). Some enemies can also drop them, but I had the most luck looting them from chests. In fact, if all you need are Diamonds, I recommend you avoid all enemy encounters and simply run around collecting chests.

Additionally, if you don’t feel like visiting Tartaurs (again) and have enough money to spare, you can buy Diamonds from the bartender at Club Escapade. Each Diamond costs 50,000 Yen, so it’s quite expensive, but if you just need one or two, you have the option.

How to get Gold Quartz in Persona 3 Reload

Trade Diamonds for a Gold Quartz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are tougher to get. Gold Quartz can be looted at the end of Monad Doors in the final Tartaurs tier (Adamah) and can be also be dropped from strong enemies (the ones that have stronger red smoke coming from them. Fortunately, there is an easier solution.

You can trade four Diamonds for a single Gold Quartz. You can also trade five Silver Quartz for a Gold Quartz at Mayoido Antiquest. In the end, if you want to craft the Tonbo-kiri spear as soon as possible, run around the last 30 floors on Tartarus, gather a bunch of Diamonds from chests, and you should have enough to craft the Tonbo-kiri.