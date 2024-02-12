How to get Sushi for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

Elizabeth eventually sends you a request in Persona 3 Reload, which sees you searching for a single piece of Sushi in an apparently Sushi-less Japan.

Recommended Videos

It only occurred to me after I picked up the quest, but there are no Sushi stores in the whole of Persona 3 Reload. There are instead mostly Western-like burger joints and the odd udon shop. This makes the search for the legendary Japanese rare delicacy much more difficult.

Thankfully, there is a place where you can find Sushi, but not in the place you likely expected.

Persona 3 Reload Request 74: I’d like to try sushi

Elizabeth Awaits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elizabeth Request 74 in Persona 3 Reload has you looking for Sushi, which is weird, considering there are apparently no sushi places to go in Tokyo to find it.

Instead, you weirdly enough need to head to the Nagasaki Shrine after school hours to find your delicate piece of fish. If you headto the little red shrine hidden away to the side of the area, known as Inari Shrine, and interact with it, the player’s character notices someone left something behind.

There is an Academics check to see if you are a certain level, but considering I was already a Genius, having maxed out all my social stats to level six, I couldn’t tell you exactly what level you need to be to pick up the Sushi from the shrine. All I know is I interacted with the red shrine and got the Sushi.

Once you get the Sushi yourself, head back to Elizabeth to watch her strangely eat what I can only imagine is Sushi sitting in the sun for a few days, and you get the Ergotite Chunk as a reward.