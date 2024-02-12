Category:
How to get Oden Juice for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

Adam Newell
Published: Feb 12, 2024 06:13 am
An image of Aigis using her Theurgy skill in Persona 3 Reload.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elizabeth has a lot of requests in Persona 3 Reload, which tasks you with finding progressively more tricky items, such as the Oden Drink.

There are a lot of drinks in-game, but hardly any of the various vending machines or stores you can find in the Tokyo area appear to have the Oden Drink available to purchase—for a good reason. It’s not in Tokyo, or Tartarus, at all.

Just like with previous requests, you can miss this request if you don’t give Elizabeth the item she wants by a certain day, so be sure to prioritize it when it comes up.

Persona 3 Reload Request 96: I’d like to try Oden Juice

Persona 3 Reload promotional image showing Mitsuru.
Image via Atlus

Elizabeth’s request 96 in Persona 3 Reload begins 11/6 (Nov. 6) and tasks you with finding a weird drink that doesn’t seem to be available anywhere you look.

It’s not something you can get from a vending machine. Instead you need to go through several checkpoints in the main story and avoid missing certain items to unlock this rare drink. Be warned, you can mess up the request if you don’t get specific items when they become available.

As you progress through the story, you eventually head off on a school field trip to Kyoto. While you are there and have free time, you need to interact with the vending machine in Godaigo Inn on the 2nd floor. You need to buy the following drinks:

  • Durian Soda
  • Jumbo Juice
  • V6

Make sure not to drink or use any of these items at all. After you purchase all three, you must wait until you return to Tatsumi Port Island and finish your trip in Kyoto. After school, head to the Persimmon Tree in the school’s courtyard to find a student looking to trade the drinks you bought from Kyoto for the chance to buy the Oden Drink. It’ll cost 5,000 Yen.

You can then take the drink to Elizabeth, who gives you a Winter Uniform outfit as a reward.

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.