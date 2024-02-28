Around level 55 in Persona 3 Reload, your Personas will start to move from high to severe attacks. One decent persona with a powerful severe attack is Uriel, and you can fuse it relatively easily.

Here’s how to fuse Uriel in Persona 3 Reload.

Uriel fusion in Persona 3 Reload

I used Hariti and Dionysus, but there are many other combinations.

Since Uriel isn’t a special type of Persona in Persona 3 Reload, there are many different methods you can use to fuse it. Here are a few common combinations:

Hariti Dionysus Cu Chulainn Atropos Thunderbird Trumpeter Orthrus Horus Samael Bishamonten Hell Biker Thunderbird Jatayu Anubis Ose Trumpeter Decarabia Anubis Yakshini Seth

You don’t need to have any Social Link maxed out to fuse Uriel, and seeing how you’ll only unlock the Aeon Social Link during the last month of the game, you shouldn’t worry about this.

What makes Uriel special in Persona 3 Reload

Heaven's Strike is a strong Slash attack.

If you are willing to level up Uriel, you can get one of the strongest Slash attacks in the game: Heaven’s Blade. This attack deals severe Slash damage to one enemy and has a high chance of dealing a critical. If you combine this with other passive abilities and items that boost your critical chance, you may be able to down enemies that don’t have a weakness to any type of attack, like the Reaper.

Other than that, Uriel has a Fire attack, a few Light attacks, and a couple of common passive abilities that help you avoid damage. In short, it’s worth fusing Uriel so you can get its Heaven’s Blade attack and pass it on to other, stronger Personas.