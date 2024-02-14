Category:
How to fuse Satan in Persona 3 Reload

The prince of darkness himself.
Anish Nair
Feb 14, 2024
An image of Satan being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Persona 3 Reload showcases several notable figures from different mythologies. Satan is a well-known and terrifying figure inspired by Judeo-Christian mythology, the very incarnation of evil. He’s a powerful endgame Persona that can crush most challenges in the game.

Fusing Satan in Persona 3 Reload

An image of Satan being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Satan is the penultimate Persona of the Judgement Arcana (apart from Messiah) and is one of the Personas needed to fuse Lucifer in Persona 3 Reload. Fusing Satan will require you to be at least level 82 and have access to a few different lower-level Personas to be used as fusion materials. Satan is powerful in battle as well, especially with his unique skill: Black Viper.

Being a part of the Judgement Arcana means you won’t get much Social Link experience for Satan until you reach the top of Tartarus and max out the Social Link. Thankfully for players, Satan is not a Special Fusion and as such, can be fused through a simple Dyad Fusion. There are a few options to fuse Satan, but these are the five easiest combinations.

Best Satan fusion combinations

  • Horus (Sun, level 67) and Lakshmi (Fortune, level 73)
  • Lilith (Devil, level 65) and Mara (Tower, level 75)
  • Norn (Fortune, level 65) and Vishnu (Sun, level 78)
  • Qitian Dasheng (Tower, level 67) and Abaddon (Devil, level 76)
  • Houou (Star, level 70) and Ananta (Aeon, level 73)

Pick any of these five options, depending on which of them you have unlocked in the Persona Compendium, and you should have the prince of darkness in your hands.

