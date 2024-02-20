How to fuse Michael in Persona 3 Reload

In a game filled with names like Lilim and Jatayu, a Persona simply called Michael ironically stands out from the crowd with how normal it is. Even so, Persona 3 Reload‘s Michael isn’t one to miss, as it opens the door to even more powerful Personas later in the game.

If you want this angel on your side, however, you’re going to have to jump through a few hoops—to say nothing about the actual Fusion process itself.

How do you unlock Michael in Persona 3 Reload?

You’ll need to get really close to Ken. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can even think about fusing any Personas, you’ll want to max out the Justice Social Link by completing Linked Episodes, which will involve spending quite a bit of time with Ken Amada. Ken is a fairly decent party member in his own right, so you’ll likely get close to him anyway. You can start his Link Episodes in September, but remember that, like with all Social Links, this is missable, and failing to initiate it will lock you out of Michael for the remainder of your Persona 3 Reload playthrough.

This is because Ken’s Social Link is the only way to get the Silver Key item, which unlocks the ability to fuse Michael. Fusing Uriel and Seth with the Silver Key in hand might be the most accessible way to add Michael to your team, as neither Persona has particularly taxing special requirements. If that doesn’t strike your fancy, Jatayu and Norn are another good combo, although as Michael’s Arcana is Judgement, any fusion that results in a Judgement Persona will give you a shot at him.

With Michael, you can then go on to fuse Metatron, and from there, Orpheus Telos, the most powerful Persona in the game. Not bad for a guy with such a mundane name.