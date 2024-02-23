How to fuse Cybele in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload brings to life a variety of deities from different mythologies. A recreation of one of the older-known deities is Cybele, an earth goddess who was worshipped as a motherly figure. You can summon her once a certain Social Link is maxed out.

Fusing Cybele in Persona 3 Reload

In accordance with her mythological counterpart, Cybele leads the Lovers Arcana in Persona 3 Reload. Because of this, Cybele cannot be fused from the start of the game. You have to max out your Social Link with Yukari Takeba to unlock Cybele’s fusion. The Lovers Social Link unlocks on July 25 and requires your Charm to be level six.

Once you do so, progress through the Social Link until you reach level 10. This will unlock Yukari’s Strap, one of the prerequisites to unlocking the fusion. The other prerequisite is a level requirement: You have to reach level 67 to attempt the Cybele fusion. After both these requirements are met, you need certain Personas to be used as fusion materials.

Since Cybele is not a Special Fusion, you can acquire her through a simpler Dyad Fusion. This requires two Personas to be fused together, and there are many combinations that lead to Cybele. We have picked out the three easiest combinations you can choose from.

Daisoujou (Hierophant, level 59) and Kikuri-Hime (Priestess, level 61)

(Hierophant, level 59) and (Priestess, level 61) Mot (Death, level 58) and Gabriel (Empress, level 62)

(Death, level 58) and (Empress, level 62) Surt (Magician, level 60) and Barong (Emperor, level 63)

Pick any combination and you should have Cybele ready for battle.