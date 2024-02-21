Category:
How to fuse Arahabaki in Persona 3 Reload

A powerful Jomon god.
Anish Nair
Published: Feb 21, 2024
An image of Arahabaki being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Persona 3 Reload highlights mythological figures from all walks of history, both well-known and obscure. One of the figures inspired by a Japanese Jomon god of the Tohoku region is Arahabaki, a symbol of healing and ironworking, and you can fuse them in the game.

Fusing Decarabia in Persona 3 Reload

An image of Arahabaki being fused in Persona 3 Reload.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arahabaki is a part of the Hermit Arcana and is tied to the Maya (Online Gamer) Social Link. This Persona stands atop the Hermit Arcana and, as such, will require you to max out the Hermit Social Link to even be able to attempt fusing Arahabaki. Once the Social Link is complete, you will get the Screenshot Data item, unlocking Arahabaki’s fusion in Persona 3 Reload.

Once you have maxed out the Hermit Social Link, the next step to fuse Arahabaki is to meet the prerequisite level 68 requirement. You can attempt to fuse the Persona when both these conditions are met. Since Arahabaki is not considered a Special Fusion, it can be fused through a Dyad Fusion of two Personas.

Dyad Fusions have multiple combinations, some simple and some difficult to get by. We have listed the five best combinations to fuse Arahabaki with.

Best Arahabaki fusion combinations

  • Daisoujou (Hierophant, level 59) and Byakko (Temperance, level 63)
  • Raphael (Lovers, level 60) and Kali (Strength, level 63)
  • Gabriel (Empress, level 62) and Thor (Chariot, level 64)
  • Mot (Death, level 58) and Melchizedek (Justice, level 66)
  • Lilith (Devil, level 65) and Loki (Fool, level 69)

Pick any combination of Personas to fuse and you should have Arahabaki in your roster.

How to find every Gem in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload cutscene
How to find every Gem in Persona 3 Reload
How to fuse Michael in Persona 3 Reload
Makoto talking in the Persona 3 Reload opening
How to fuse Michael in Persona 3 Reload
How to fuse Attis in Persona 3 Reload
Attis, the max Hanged Persona
How to fuse Attis in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload: Gourmet King question answers for Moon Social Link
Chubby Student awaits in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload: Gourmet King question answers for Moon Social Link
Persona 3 Reload is finally getting Portable's fan-favorite female protagonist through mods
Image of Kotone in Persona 3 Portable. There is a dark green background with walls surrounding the player. Light beams from Kotone.
Persona 3 Reload is finally getting Portable’s fan-favorite female protagonist through mods
Freelance gaming writer for Dot Esports. An avid gamer of 25 years with a soft spot for RPGs and strategy games. Esports writer for 2 years and a watcher for 12 years. Aspiring author. Dad to a host of animals. Usually found trying to climb ranks in Dota 2, plundering the seas in Sea of Thieves, hunting large monsters in Monster Hunter World, or mining rare minerals in Deep Rock Galactic.