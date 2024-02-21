How to fuse Arahabaki in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload highlights mythological figures from all walks of history, both well-known and obscure. One of the figures inspired by a Japanese Jomon god of the Tohoku region is Arahabaki, a symbol of healing and ironworking, and you can fuse them in the game.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arahabaki is a part of the Hermit Arcana and is tied to the Maya (Online Gamer) Social Link. This Persona stands atop the Hermit Arcana and, as such, will require you to max out the Hermit Social Link to even be able to attempt fusing Arahabaki. Once the Social Link is complete, you will get the Screenshot Data item, unlocking Arahabaki’s fusion in Persona 3 Reload.

Once you have maxed out the Hermit Social Link, the next step to fuse Arahabaki is to meet the prerequisite level 68 requirement. You can attempt to fuse the Persona when both these conditions are met. Since Arahabaki is not considered a Special Fusion, it can be fused through a Dyad Fusion of two Personas.

Dyad Fusions have multiple combinations, some simple and some difficult to get by. We have listed the five best combinations to fuse Arahabaki with.

Best Arahabaki fusion combinations

Daisoujou (Hierophant, level 59) and Byakko (Temperance, level 63)

(Hierophant, level 59) and (Temperance, level 63) Raphael (Lovers, level 60) and Kali (Strength, level 63)

(Lovers, level 60) and (Strength, level 63) Gabriel (Empress, level 62) and Thor (Chariot, level 64)

(Empress, level 62) and (Chariot, level 64) Mot (Death, level 58) and Melchizedek (Justice, level 66)

(Death, level 58) and (Justice, level 66) Lilith (Devil, level 65) and Loki (Fool, level 69)

Pick any combination of Personas to fuse and you should have Arahabaki in your roster.