Where to find a Medal Merchant in Palworld

The Medal Merchant is a new type of trader added in Palworld’s Sakurajima update and offers unique items to boost your survival chances and fashion options.

By using Dog Coins dropped by Mimog, you can collect extra accessories, cosmetic items, and more secret goodies—so long as you know where to find this particular merchant’s location in the wide world of Palworld.

Medal Merchant location in Palworld

Head towards a church. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Medal Merchant can appear randomly in Palworld throughout the map but mainly spawns in ruined churches.

Ruined churches are everywhere, but I found a Medal Merchant at a Desolate Church at coordinates 64, -414, northwest of the original spawn location. There’s no guarantee it’ll be at this specific church for you, though, so be prepared to go around the map and check each until you come across one. Sometimes, these guys like to hide in corners, so check every nook and cranny before leaving in case you might have missed him.

Seeing as how finding these merchants is tricky because they don’t have static spawns like others, it’s worth capturing a Medal Merchant when you come across them with a Pal Sphere. These merchants are high-level, so having a Legendary Sphere or greater is needed to boost your chances of a capture.

Once you’ve caught the Medal Merchant trader, throw him in a Palworld base and trade with him whenever you want without having to go and find him again.

