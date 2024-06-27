Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Plasteel in Palworld is a crucial material to craft powerful gear.
Image via PocketPair
Category:
Palworld

Where to find a Medal Merchant in Palworld

Sneaky big guy.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 07:14 pm

The Medal Merchant is a new type of trader added in Palworld’s Sakurajima update and offers unique items to boost your survival chances and fashion options.

Recommended Videos

By using Dog Coins dropped by Mimog, you can collect extra accessories, cosmetic items, and more secret goodies—so long as you know where to find this particular merchant’s location in the wide world of Palworld.

Medal Merchant location in Palworld

desolate church might house a medal merchant in palworld
Head towards a church. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Medal Merchant can appear randomly in Palworld throughout the map but mainly spawns in ruined churches.

Ruined churches are everywhere, but I found a Medal Merchant at a Desolate Church at coordinates 64, -414, northwest of the original spawn location. There’s no guarantee it’ll be at this specific church for you, though, so be prepared to go around the map and check each until you come across one. Sometimes, these guys like to hide in corners, so check every nook and cranny before leaving in case you might have missed him.

Seeing as how finding these merchants is tricky because they don’t have static spawns like others, it’s worth capturing a Medal Merchant when you come across them with a Pal Sphere. These merchants are high-level, so having a Legendary Sphere or greater is needed to boost your chances of a capture.

Once you’ve caught the Medal Merchant trader, throw him in a Palworld base and trade with him whenever you want without having to go and find him again.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter