All Syndicate Thug base locations in Palworld

In Palworld, you’ll find Syndicate Thug camps in the Forest biome, mainly close to where you start the game. Clearing these camps lets you free Pals from cages. This way, you get new Pals without using Pal Spheres, making it a good way to grow your early Pal team.

Full map of Syndicate Thug camps in Palworld Click to expand the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In our map shown above, there are 28 campfire symbols that represent where Syndicate Thug camps are in Palworld. These camps are easy to spot because they have campfires making smoke. If you’re unsure, just follow the smoke and you’ll find them. The camps have sharp wooden fences and a few Syndicate Thug NPCs who will attack you if you get too close, even if you don’t provoke them. They might even be fighting wild Pals around the camp. In the middle of the camp, there’s a cage with a Pal inside. You can interact with the cage to capture this Pal and make it yours, which, ironically, frees it to instead cage it inside your Pal Sphere.

The Pals made captive in the cages aren’t always the ones you see in the wild nearby. Often, they are from different places, far from where you find them. This lets you easily get Pals you would usually have to travel far to catch.

Taking down Syndicate Thug camps is also good for getting free Coarse ammo in Palworld. Most NPCs you battle there will have guns. If you use a Musket or Makeshift Handgun, remember to search all the defeated NPCs. This way, you can loot some free ammo which is super valuable in the early game, since crafting them is not so easy or cheap around level 20.

Another good thing about defeating Syndicate Thugs in the game is they might drop Pal Spheres. These may be hard to craft in the early game. So, when you beat them, you can get more Pal Spheres for your bag.

While you’re clearing the camp, make sure you also check nearby dungeons for extra loot or Alpha Pal locations to take down and capture a boss Pal.