PETA claims Palworld fans want vegan options, but have no issue with guns

Palworld is now available in early access, providing a wealth of creatures to catch, enslave, or kill—and naturally, PETA has something to say about it.

PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has long campaigned against the likes of Pokémon for its approach toward catching and battling the creatures you encounter, and compared to Palworld, the Pokémon approach is much tamer.

Lambs to the slaughter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Palworld, you can slaughter every creature you encounter with everything from bats to rocket launchers, and in some cases, Pals can wield weapons themselves using their Partner Skills—like Tanzee’s Submachine Gun.

Interestingly, though, when Dot Esports reached out to PETA for comment on Palworld, the whole guns thing wasn’t a concern. Instead, PETA claimed fans want the option to play the Pocketpair title as a vegan.

PETA’s vice president of programmes Elisa Allen said in a statement to Dot that PETA has “heard from many fans who have no interest in eating Pals” and are keen for a vegan guide to be created, as “it’s Veganuary after all.”

PETA believes gamers want to go all-out with “Veganuary” this month by sticking to a vegan lifestyle “in their game worlds and outside”—but, if you’re inclined to try this approach, you’re bound to struggle in Palworld.

Pals need to be captured and killed for many important resources, though you can choose to go meat-free by sticking to a diet of berries and bread. Still, your progression will be much slower if you don’t recruit Pals to help you farm and build.

If you’re concerned that this style of gameplay is not for you, it’s probably best to avoid Palworld entirely, but that does mean you’ll miss out on one of the most enjoyable games I’ve played in a long, long time.