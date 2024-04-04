Palworld’s latest update broke Egg Incubators, but there is an easy fix

Palworld players rejoiced on April 4 when the developers launched the substantial v0.2.0.6 update. Unfortunately, it seems like it broke Egg Incubators again, however, there is a fix so you can start hatching Pals once again.

Immediately after the Palworld update went live, several players started reporting on Reddit and X that they were unable to incubate certain Eggs, claiming that they can’t use any Incubator built prior to the update. Luckily, the developers quickly addressed the issue and proposed a specific fix for the time being.

“After the v0.2.0.6 update, it has been reported that there is an issue where eggs cannot be placed inside the incubator. We apologize for this inconvenience. The problem can be resolved by rebuilding the incubator,” Palworld’s official profile on X wrote on April 4.

Incubators are broken, again. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

It’s not the first time Incubators have been broken in Palworld, as players have already experienced issues with the feature in the past, especially after hotfixes and other patches. It seems like Pocket Pair is still struggling with this issue.

Luckily, rebuilding your Incubators should be a piece of cake, especially if you’re in the mid or late game of Palworld. At this point, you should have enough resources to just set up new ones, though, we know it can be tedious.

Despite the issue, the latest patch introduced a fresh Electric Egg Incubator, which consumes electricity to automatically adjust to the optimum temperature for each egg.

Other new additions include a new raid boss Bellanoir, buildings like the Summoning Altar and Ore Mining Site, and a bunch of fresh items and ingredients. So, there’s plenty to explore following the Palworld April 4 update.

