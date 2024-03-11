Palworld players realize they’re sat on a goldmine after hoarding pointless items

Palworld players have realized they have been sat on a goldmine after hoarding pointless items, with the in-game descriptions being confusing.

The monster-taming phenomenon continues to stand strong after a meteoric launch in January. While Palworld players eagerly await the first major update in early access, the player count continues to stand at hundreds of thousands—but there are still things to learn.

Time to cash in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One Palworld player shared some newfound knowledge on Reddit after realizing they were hoarding valuable items for no apparent reason—despite the in-game description suggesting these are required for crafting.

The items include materials gathered from Pals that are dubbed “Precious” by the game and several types of gemstones which, despite suggestions from the game itself, aren’t actually used for crafting—so it’s time to cash in.

This Palworld player did exactly that and landed themselves an impressive haul of other 200,000 gold, and judging by the response to the Reddit post, it seems many other players weren’t aware they could unleash their inner Scrooge McDuck by offloading these items.

The post attracted over 3,500 upvotes on Reddit, along with over 200 comments, with many players saying it took them a long time to realize you can cash in on these items—and only held on for so long after being burnt in other games by offloading materials they later discovered were needed for crafting high-tier items.

Of course, Palworld could change the formula in future updates and provide items that require these so-called rare materials to craft, although it doesn’t take too much effort to gather more if required.

For now, I’d recommend cashing in if you have been hauling these items since launch, and you can spend the gold on more useful things like weapons, ammunition, or even Pals from the Black Marketeer.