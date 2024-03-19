Palworld players beg for one big Palbox change that will make collecting easier

Despite Pocketpair’s regular efforts to make the Palworld experience perfect, players will always find a flaw to talk about—and this time it’s the Palbox.

On March 18, stirring up a long-running debate, a Redditor named SeverallyDamaged highlighted how restrictive the Palbox is in terms of space and that they are “not a fan” of having to contain Pals in Viewing Cages. While several Palworld players suggested condensing Pals using the Pal Essence Condenser (or selling them) to mitigate this dilemma, most agreed that a buff to the Palbox is long due.

If you haven’t faced the dilemma of no Palbox space yet, you are probably yet to reach Palworld’s endgame. This is when players tend to focus on breeding Pals of the same species to get good passives. As a result, they often end up with several instances of the same Pal featuring excellent stats. When you own multiple good Pals, even if they are of the same species, you naturally won’t want to condense or get rid of any of them.

Currently, the Palbox lets players store up to 16 pages of 30 Pals each, translating to 480 Pals. The Pals you catch after this will have to be put in one of your bases. If you are playing it in single-player mode, you can unlock Viewing Cage from the Technology tab after you reach Level 15—each lets you contain up to 40 Pals.

While Viewing Cages are a possible way to “store” multiple Pals without taking up as much base space, as SeverallyDamaged points out, it isn’t convenient. Cramming all those poor creatures in a jail-like cage doesn’t look humane or pretty, either. To top it off, you don’t have access to Viewing Cages if you play the game in multiplayer mode.

Pocketpair can solve this by bumping up the capacity of the Palbox in Palworld. Luckily, the devs have been closely monitoring community requests and offering tailored updates to keep the player base happy, so I don’t think it’s far-fetched to expect a Palbox buff in the near future.

