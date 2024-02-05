Palworld players are ditching hardcore friends because they’re ‘ruining the casual experience’

More and more Palworld players are apparently walking away from co-op gaming with some of their “hardcore” buddies as the divide between those just sitting back and enjoying the adventure and those who ‘min-max’ continues to grow in the viral hit.

In Palworld, there’s so much you can do and lots of content for players to enjoy; which means there are plenty of different ways to enjoy that content too. Some like to speedrun, optimizing every aspect of the experience, while others take their time, exploring to their heart’s content and peacefully enjoying the experience without worrying about which Pal is the best for combat or which Work Suitabilities they need to focus on—and theses polar opposite styles are starting to cause a split in the massive Palworld fandom.

Some Pals are too cute not to have on your team. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The growing rift has even seen some Palworld players begin to kick hardcore players from their groups and servers, with these casual gamers claiming their more hardcore-focused playmates have been sharing unwanted facts and ruining the game because they don’t think anyone should be picking cute Pals over the best creatures.

Other players are even more dedicated to the casual lifestyle in Palworld, even going as far as blocking YouTube and Twitch videos and guides and hiding anything that could be seen as “spoilers” for how to play.

None of this is to say that hardcore and casual players can’t ever play together because they most certainly can. As with any game, from Palworld to League of Legends, Stardew Valley, or Enshrouded, there is no right or wrong way to play. If your friend group is made up of casual and hardcore players, find a balance that works for you all and enjoy the game for what it is—the world Pocket Pair has created is designed for everyone.

Or perhaps one fan said it best in the original Reddit thread: “Palworld is a very casual-friendly game, there is no point min-maxing. Tell [them] to Chillet the fuck out.”