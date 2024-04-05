Palworld players are absolutely digging one new feature from the Raid update

Following several requests, Palworld has finally welcomed the recipe for a dedicated Ore Mining Site to its Technology Tree—and players have already begun making excellent use of it.

In a Reddit post on April 4, a Palworld player uploaded a clip of their impressive base featuring multiple Ore Mining Sites and dedicated mining Pals like Anubis, Digtoise, and Penking working on them. Interestingly, the clip showed Anubis and Digtoise to be working at incredible speeds, farming Ore in less than a second.

Ore is an essential resource in Palworld, used for making crucial ingredients like Ingot that are in turn inevitable to make weapons, armor, structures, tools, and other items. It was only fair that Pocketpair added an accessible site for mining Ore in the main base like we have for Wood (Logging Site) and Stone (Stone Pit) since launch.

The April 4 update adds a bunch of new content, including Raid Boss Bellanoir and several new items and armor. Yet, none seems to have made as big of a mark as the Ore Mining Site—and for obvious reasons. Players no longer have to depend on building a separate base for mining, now that they can have a site.

In case you are wondering, you can unlock two tiers of Ore Mining Sites in Palworld—one at Level 15 and the other at Level 31. They are listed under the Ancient Technology column. The Ore Mining Site II is specially equipped to make larger quantities of Ore, while the basic recipe is enough for your early game needs.

Once you have an Ore Mining Site, make sure to deploy Pals with good mining skills as the player above did—and voila. You will never run out of Ores.

