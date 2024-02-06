Palworld player has a simple fix for annoying Pal Spheres feature

Every Palworld player has at least once wasted a Pal Sphere by clicking the throw button by accident. This can often come as frustrating, but one player came up with a perfect yet simple solution for it.

A Reddit user named Rikashey shared his idea on Feb. 6 to be able to pick up Pal Spheres from the ground if you miss a throw. That way, we wouldn’t waste so many of them during our gameplay, which would be just so much more resourceful.

“Too many times have I thrown by accident only to have my sphere disappear into the ether,” Rikashey wrote. “It would make much more sense if it simply fall to the ground as an item to be picked up.” And I’m certain many players feel the same about Pal Spheres. Besides, many of them shared their thoughts in the comments and agree with the sentiment.

Besides, you can find Pal Spheres lying around in the world, so why can’t you pick up your own when you miss? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

“The first 10 hours of me playing Palworld largely consisted of me mixing up the button to throw out pals and throw pal balls,” the top comment reads. “This was accompanied by frequent swearing.”

On PCs, the default key to throw a Pal Sphere is Q, which for me personally was often mixed with E, which is used to summon a Pal from your party. I often confused both buttons, and at this point I’ve wasted too many Spheres to even keep count. Fortunately, players with more than 150 hours are claiming they have the same problem, both on PC and Xbox, so it’s comforting I’m not alone.

At least Pal Spheres aren’t that tough to get besides the late-game ones, so wasting one or two isn’t that costly. Still, having such a feature in Palworld would certainly make the game more convenient, and given it’s still in early access, this might be added in the future.