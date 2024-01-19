Palworld jumps ahead of GTA, LoL, Fortnite, and more in Twitch viewership on launch day 

The first surprise gaming hit of 2024 has arrived. Palworld launched in early access on Steam and Xbox Game Pass today, and it’s already making huge waves.

On top of selling over one million copies in just eight hours since launching, the game has also skyrocketed to near the top of Twitch’s viewership list. Palworld surpassed top titles like GTA V, EA FC 24, Counter-Strike 2, League of Legends, and Fortnite in the morning hours of Jan. 19.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

A wide variety of streamers have jumped into Palworld to try it out, including CohhCarnage, AdmiralBahroo, and many others across different regions and languages, drawing in viewers from all across the gaming world.

In Palworld, players can catch, fight, and train cute animals known as Pals, but also hunt them, build bases, farm materials, and a whole lot more than meets the eye. It’s a bit deeper than the “Pokémon with guns” comparison it’s drawn for quite some time.

Palworld’s similarities to Pokémon have been called out for obvious reasons, but it is quite different in many ways. It’s more of a survival game with catchable monsters, and you can even kill and eat them. But be careful, because killing innocent Pals can make you wanted, just like in a GTA game.

At time of writing, the game has over 350,000 players on Steam, and that’s not including those trying out the title on Xbox or PC via Game Pass, so that number will likely increase, along with the viewership. The intense server load has caused connection issues for many, with the developer promising it would work nonstop to help everyone enjoy its game as soon as possible.

It could be a Pal-filled weekend for gamers everywhere, whether they’re watching or playing the newest sensation.