How to fix ‘failed to host multiplayer session’ Palworld error

Palworld is one of the early surprise hits of 2024, with gamers everywhere hopping online to try out the survival monster catcher with guns and a whole lot more.

With so many players trying to play the game, it’s no surprise there have been some hiccups for those trying to group up and catch Pals with friends, farm resources, build villages, and everything else there is to do in the new title.

One specific error is preventing players from pairing up to play with their pals to catch (and hunt) the Pals, and it’s a nasty one.

Here’s what we know so far about the “failed to host multiplayer session” error in Palworld.

How to fix “failed to host multiplayer session” error in Palworld

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld’s “failed to host multiplayer session” error likely has to do with the game’s servers being completely overloaded with players. It’s a very common error popping up a lot on the hugely successful launch day for Palworld, on both Xbox and PC.

On launch day, over 350,000 players are playing the game on Steam, with even more accessing the servers on Xbox and PC via Game Pass, so the servers are being stressed to the point where errors are coming up and players can’t host multiplayer lobbies.

“Currently, our server provider is reporting that due to the large amount of concurrent players, the servers have become unstable and you may be experiencing issues connecting to servers,” the game’s developers said. “We are working to resolve this ASAP! In the meantime, some users have reported success in attempting to connect 2-3 times or waiting after launching the game.”

As of now, there’s no real fix for the issue other than waiting for the overloaded servers to stabilize or for the developer to put out a patch. But players can try to repeat the process of connecting over and over again as some have found success making their way into the servers after a few tries.

How to check Palworld server status

There is a dedicated page that shows the current server status of Palworld that you can continue checking to see when and if the issues have stabilized. On launch morning, the page says there are issues connecting.

“The system capacity of the external vendor appears to be exceeded,” the page said as of 10:25am CT on Jan. 19. “We are currently investigating the details.”

Check the page and this article for more details and updates on when the game’s errors are subsiding.