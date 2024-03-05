Palworld devs tease ‘very cool things’ are coming in future updates

Pocketpair community manager teased that “very cool things” are coming to Palworld soon.

While Palworld players have an idea of what to expect from future updates thanks to a public roadmap, there’s still no indication of when any of it will arrive. There have been patches to help fix various bugs (including one some players didn’t want to be fixed), but no wholly new content has been added.

Considering Palworld has been out for over two months, die-hard fans who’ve long since hit the endgame are starving for something new to do. But the wait may not be much longer as Pocketpair’s community manager, known as Bucky on X (formerly Twitter), has promised that “Some very cool things [are] coming very soon!” (via GamesRadar)

Bucky also expressed gratitude for fans who have supported Palworld with fan art and the like, as well as the over a quarter of a million Steam user reviews. Said reviews remain overwhelmingly positive, even among newer players, so the lack of new content doesn’t appear to have sparked too much frustration.

That doesn’t change how players have dropped off Palworld since launch, but that’s something Pocketpair isn’t too worried about, with Bucky simply expressing hope they’ll return at a later point.

As for what the first real content update could bring, PvP and endgame raid bosses are the most popular choices among fans. At least two unreleased Pals also remain absent, one of which featured in trailers for Palworld. Hopefully, they will become available for capture in the coming months.