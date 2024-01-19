Palworld brings hotfix after Early Access launch: All patch notes

Palworld just received a hotfix a day after its early access launch, according to a pop-up menu that appears after you load in. The hotfix resolves an issue preventing Alpha Pals from spawning, alongside other problems.

Recommended Videos

The game officially launched on Jan. 19 and offers lots to discover, from building a base to catching Pals and making them work for you. In Palworld, you’ll farm resources, fight Pals and other characters, and craft a myriad of useful items and weapons to survive on Palpagos Island. Palworld also has a ton of achievements for you to chase after.

Palworld v0.1.2.0 patch notes

Ready to fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bear in mind that Palworld is still in early access, so bug fixes and regular patches are to be expected. Developer Pocketpal is closely monitoring issues that arise as more players explore the game, and this hotfix will likely be the first of many. Here are the patch notes for version 0.1.2.0: