Palworld brings hotfix after Early Access launch: All patch notes

Palworld just received a hotfix a day after its early access launch, according to a pop-up menu that appears after you load in. The hotfix resolves an issue preventing Alpha Pals from spawning, alongside other problems.
The game officially launched on Jan. 19 and offers lots to discover, from building a base to catching Pals and making them work for you. In Palworld, you’ll farm resources, fight Pals and other characters, and craft a myriad of useful items and weapons to survive on Palpagos Island. Palworld also has a ton of achievements for you to chase after.
Palworld v0.1.2.0 patch notes
Bear in mind that Palworld is still in early access, so bug fixes and regular patches are to be expected. Developer Pocketpal is closely monitoring issues that arise as more players explore the game, and this hotfix will likely be the first of many. Here are the patch notes for version 0.1.2.0:
- Some areas around Alpha Pals are now designated as non-buildable zones.
- Players who had built facilities in these areas won’t be able to add new structures to them. The developer suggests players relocate their base elsewhere instead.
- This change was made to “address the issue of structures blocking the spawning of Alpha Pals on dedicated servers.”
- The hotfix contains numerous other bug fixes that weren’t listed.
- They include the addition of more ambient sound in some areas, as well as fixing illegal intrusion areas in the second and third restricted zones.