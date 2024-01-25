Latest Palworld Steam patch aims to combat cheats and improve world loading

Pocketpair is chugging along while trying to make Palworld as stable and enjoyable as possible after it exploded in popularity, with the latest patch aiming to combat a new wave of cheats and exploits impacting some players, along with improving load times.

Over the last few days, while Palworld continues to dominate Steam rankings with eight million copies sold so far, a few new exploits popped up that negatively affected players enjoying themselves on online servers. This includes an unreleased item that lets you steal other players’ Pals being hacked into the game, leaving several players defenseless as their bases were raided and their Pals were stolen.

Palworld has a dark side that the developer is working to eliminate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In response, Pocketpair announced it would focus on applying countermeasures against cheaters in upcoming patches despite it being “difficult to completely prevent all cheating immediately” due to the game’s current state and player count. Not long after that statement, a new patch went live on Steam that implemented “countermeasures against various cheats and exploits.” It doesn’t specify the changes, but the patch should hopefully combat the hackers plaguing public servers for the time being as more work is done to eliminate them.

“We will continue to focus even more on security and aim to create an environment where everyone can play with peace of mind,” Pocketpair said. “We sincerely apologize to all players who have been affected by this incident.”

In addition to addressing cheats and exploits, this patch fixed a few bugs dealing with loading into the world and dates not being displayed properly.

Fixed a bug where the loading screen did not end when logging into the world.

Fixed a bug where the world date was not displayed correctly and appeared to reset.

Corrected various incorrect text.

Pocketpair notes that the top priority for future patches, beyond improved security, is fixing major issues and improving the current build even further before moving onto the Palworld content roadmap the team has in place.