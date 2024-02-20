Even though Palworld is still in early access, it has been a massive hit, and the game is about to have its first Twitch Rivals event.

Palworld Twitch Rivals will take place from Feb. 22 to 23 starting at 4pm CT. In total, the event will feature 64 players divided into 16 teams of four. Participants will hunt for achievements in Palworld and have four hours a day to gather as many as they can. Twitch Rivals will release the achievement list 15 minutes before the event starts.

There are three types of achievements: global (can be completed on both days), Day One (can be completed on both days, but only award half points on the second day), and Day Two (can only be completed on the second day). The prize pool is $50,000, and the winning team will be decided at the end of each day. It will be a nail-biting event, so here’s how to watch the Palworld Twitch Rivals livestream.

How to watch Palworld Twitch Rivals live stream – Answered

Streamers are going on an achievement hunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can watch Palworld Twitch Rivals through the official channel starting Feb. 22. As usual, there’ll be a couple of hosts leading the program who’ll highlight the most important events. These casters are usually quite knowledgeable about the game and will break down intriguing strategies in a concise manner.

Another way to watch Palworld Twitch Rivals is to tune into your favorite streamers participating in the event. Here’s a list of all the streamers you can watch who are participating in Palworld Twitch Rivals:

Besides the achievement hunt, teams will be ranked based on how many Lucky Pals they get during the two days. This is a separate category and the winning team can snag up to $800 for capturing the most Lucky Pals.

May the best Pal trainer win!