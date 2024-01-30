Category:
Palworld

How to farm Pure Quartz in Palworld

We've got the perfect spot.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jan 29, 2024 10:55 pm
Digtoise mining quartz in Palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you progress in Palworld you’ll require more and more resources you either haven’t seen or that haven’t really been available in abundance. Pure Quartz is one of these.

Recommended Videos

You’ll definitely need Pure Quartz at some stage so you should start building a farm for this rock as soon as you can. Quartz can be located across the map in snowy areas, but some places are better to set up shop than others. To help you out, we’ve got you sorted with the best spot to pick, and a step-by-step guide to get things done.

How to farm Pure Quartz in Palworld

Quartz base Palworld
You’ll need a base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best place to farm Pure Quartz is in the snowy biome located Northwest on the Palworld map. The spot I used for my base is the very best available that can be located at the coordinates (-259, 393). This location has a ton of Quartz to mine and it will respawn over time meaning it can give you an unlimited supply. That said, keep in mind to get here you’ll need Pals around level 35, and Cold-Resistant Armor.

Once you have these things and reach (read, fight your way to) this location, set up a base. You’ll need a few things to start. Beds for your Pals are a must, but you’ll also need to build a bunch of storage containers so the mined rock can be packaged away for you to collect later.

Mining Pure Quartz will require a Pal with level three Mining. I headed out and caught Digtoise as it was the first one I could encounter that boasted this stat. If you’re further into your Palworld adventure then Menasting is another incredible choice.

If you follow these steps you should have a simple Quartz mine up and running in no time and no shortage of Pure Quartz anytime soon.

related content
Read Article How to breed Menasting in Palworld
Palworld player battling Menasting
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Menasting in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 29, 2024
Read Article All Palworld Eggs and where to find them: Palworld Eggs list
A player in Palworld looking at a Huge Scorching Egg.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Palworld Eggs and where to find them: Palworld Eggs list
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to build a Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld
Pal Fluffy Bed Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to build a Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to get Milk in Palworld
Mozzarina, a cow-type Pal in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Milk in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to get Suzaku Aqua in Palworld
Suzaku Aqua in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Suzaku Aqua in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to breed Menasting in Palworld
Palworld player battling Menasting
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Menasting in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 29, 2024
Read Article All Palworld Eggs and where to find them: Palworld Eggs list
A player in Palworld looking at a Huge Scorching Egg.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Palworld Eggs and where to find them: Palworld Eggs list
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to build a Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld
Pal Fluffy Bed Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to build a Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to get Milk in Palworld
Mozzarina, a cow-type Pal in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Milk in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to get Suzaku Aqua in Palworld
Suzaku Aqua in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Suzaku Aqua in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 29, 2024

Author

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com