As you progress in Palworld you’ll require more and more resources you either haven’t seen or that haven’t really been available in abundance. Pure Quartz is one of these.

Recommended Videos

You’ll definitely need Pure Quartz at some stage so you should start building a farm for this rock as soon as you can. Quartz can be located across the map in snowy areas, but some places are better to set up shop than others. To help you out, we’ve got you sorted with the best spot to pick, and a step-by-step guide to get things done.

How to farm Pure Quartz in Palworld

You’ll need a base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best place to farm Pure Quartz is in the snowy biome located Northwest on the Palworld map. The spot I used for my base is the very best available that can be located at the coordinates (-259, 393). This location has a ton of Quartz to mine and it will respawn over time meaning it can give you an unlimited supply. That said, keep in mind to get here you’ll need Pals around level 35, and Cold-Resistant Armor.

Once you have these things and reach (read, fight your way to) this location, set up a base. You’ll need a few things to start. Beds for your Pals are a must, but you’ll also need to build a bunch of storage containers so the mined rock can be packaged away for you to collect later.

Mining Pure Quartz will require a Pal with level three Mining. I headed out and caught Digtoise as it was the first one I could encounter that boasted this stat. If you’re further into your Palworld adventure then Menasting is another incredible choice.

If you follow these steps you should have a simple Quartz mine up and running in no time and no shortage of Pure Quartz anytime soon.