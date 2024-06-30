How to breed Wixen Noct in Palworld

Introduced with Palworld’s Sakurajima update, the mystical Wixen Noct is one of the many Pal species you’ll face on the beautiful Japanese island. While you can always capture one of these nocturnal Pals after the sun sets, breeding a Wixen Noct is always the easier option. Here’s how to do it.

Palworld Wixen Noct breeding calculator

A beautiful Pal awaits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to breed a Wixen Noct is by combining a Wixen with a Katress. If you have been playing Palworld for a while, you probably have both required species in your Palbox already. All you need is some Cake, and you should be good to go.

Alternatively, if you have two Wixen Nocts of opposite genders, you can always breed them to get a third of their kind. While breeding, make sure you are combining Pals with good Passives, otherwise the resulting Pal may be born with a detrimental trait, causing you more harm than good.

There are only two known ways to breed a Wixen Noct in Palworld currently, so it can be considered a rare Pal.

If you are not sure how the breeding process works in Palworld, here’s a summary explaining it for Wixen Noct:

Build a Building Pen if you haven’t already. Gather ingredients for a Cake and add them to a Cooking Pot. You will need a Fire Pal for cooking. Make sure to assign one with good kindling (Lv3 or above) skills, as it takes a long time to make a Cake. Once the Cake is done, put it in the Breeding Box attached to the Breeding Pen. Next, assign a Wixen and a Katress or two Wixen Nocts to the Breeding Pen. Make sure you assign a male and a female. One Cake yields one egg, so if you want to make multiple Wixen Nocts, add more Cakes to the box.

Once the breeding process is complete, you will get a Huge Dark Egg. Incubate it to successfully breed a Wixen Noct in Palworld.

If you are looking to catch a Wixen Noct instead, you can always visit Sakurajima Island at nighttime for a chance to encounter it. They usually spawn near the coasts of the island. Here’s a map highlighting the possible spawn points of the species:

Highlighted in light blue in the top left region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you do decide to fight a Wixen Noct in Palworld, make sure to have a Water and a Dragon Pal in your party and carry as many Ultra Spheres as you can. It’s a ferocious species, so remember to repair your armor and weapons before you start the hunt.

