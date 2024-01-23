Even Palworld’s modding community is warning against the Pokémon mod

A Pokémon mod has been causing quite the trouble within the Palworld community. Content creators received DMCA takedowns from Nintendo today, while modding websites have been mass removing all Pokémon mods in efforts to steer the Palworld modding ship in the right direction amid an approaching Nintendo storm.

It all started with a Pokémon mod announcement on Jan. 22, when YouTuber ToastedShoes revealed plans to upload a full video featuring the mod on his YouTube channel. However, the announcement was already on borrowed time since its teaser got quickly taken down on X (formerly Twitter.)

It all started with a lighthearted announcement, merging the magical universes of Palworld and Pokémon. Image via ToastedShoes on X

Following the initial events, Palworld fans found out on Reddit that Pokémon mods were being removed from Nexus Mods. The general consensus around the mod shifted sharply as content creators realized why they shouldn’t download and install the Palworld Pokémon mod. It looks like the dream of living in a Pokémon world inside Palworld will have to be postponed, but since it was so close to becoming a reality, many wondered whether there was a fighting chance.

The fact that the mode uses the name Pokémon was ringing Nintendo’s alarm bells from the beginning. However, there might be legal grounds if the mod were released as a model changer. In such a scenario, users would have the responsibility of deciding which models to add to the game, shifting the accountability away from developers and modders.

The best Palworld mods that don’t involve Pokémon models will have to do for now, as they’ll remain available for download. If any of the modding websites were to receive a harsh DMCA notice, the Palworld community could be facing a bigger problem. The modding world might also need to work with tighter regulations moving forward as Pokémon fans having meltdowns over Palworld’s likeness are likely to continue to stay on the game’s case.