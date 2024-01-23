How to download mods for Palworld

There are already a bucket load of mods available for Palworld, and there are sure to be plenty more to come due to the popularity of the survival adventure game.

If you are thinking of installing Palworld mods on your PC, then you may well be wondering how to find them and start downloading. With this in mind, we are going to be looking at how you can download Palworld mods.

What platforms can you find Palworld mods on?

At the moment, there are a few notable places where you can start downloading Palworld mods, so let’s take a look at them.

CurseForge

The Pokemon mods are going to be coming in thick and fast. Image via Pocket Pair/francislouis on CurseForge

There are currently several mods you can start downloading from the popular modding website CurseForge, such as a mod that allows you to play as Misty from Pokémon or one that enhances the graphics.

You can log into CurseForge with your Twitch credentials, if you so choose. There are also choices to install CurseForge as a standalone modding platform for Windows or via the Overwolf platform, wherein gamers can use and create in-game apps. Players can manage mods, see live game stats, and record videos through Overwolf, making it a platform that is well-suited for streamers and YouTubers.

Nexus Mods

Nexus Mods features various mods for Palworld already. Image via Pocket Pair and Vucksacha on Nexus Mods.

There are also various mods available on Nexus Mods for Palworld, ranging from UI changes to general tweaks to graphic enhancements and more.

You will need the Nexus Mods Manager installed via the app on your PC to get started. This mod manager is called Vortex, and you can find it at the link here. When it is downloaded and installed, it will scan your computer to check for any compatible games that you currently have installed, such as Palworld.

When this is done, and you are sure that your games have been detected, you will see a game selection screen when you start up Nexus Mod Manager that will allow you to easily switch from game to game. You will need to choose a file location for your mods when you first use Nexus Mods Manager, but there should be an automatic location where your game files have been placed (unless you have manually been changing things around).

WeMod

So anyway, I started blasting. Image via Pocket Pair.

WeMod is a platform that focuses on producing cheats and trainers for certain games. While the Palworld content you’ll find on WeMod comes under the category of cheats and trainers rather than mods, they are similar and are still referred to as modifications.

You can download WeMod for Windows, but you will still be able to access your mods on Xbox and Steam. This is sure to be a choice for you if you don’t want to be stuck grinding in Palworld, as despite the game only just released in early access, there are already 23 mods available that range from player-based mods, such as infinite stamina or infinite Pal health, to inventory based mods and physics mods, such as instant acceleration.

Make sure to keep an eye on the Palworld Mods Reddit, the Palword Modding Discord, and the official Palworld Discord to stay up to date on all things related to Palworld mods.