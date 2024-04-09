Category:
Palworld

El Pollo Diablo: One Palworld player has bred the rarest Chikipi we’ve ever seen

Mine's just level 11...
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 02:58 am
A Palworld player with their Chikipi
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Have you ever thought of creating the greatest Chikipi ever? Well, one Palworld player grinded to get the perfect version of the adorable starter Pal—and fans couldn’t be prouder.

Recommended Videos

On April 8, a Redditor named WhiteViera uploaded a picture of their impressive creation in Palworld: A level 50 Chikipi with four golden passives. Naming it Hades, the player proclaimed that they created a god version of the chicken Pal. Looking at those stats, we definitely can’t disagree.

I’ve created a God
byu/WhiteViera inPalworld

Besides flaunting formidable Active skills like Dark Whisp, Nightmare Ball, and Ignis Rage, Hades The Chikipi also has four incredible level three Passive skills: Lord of the Underworld, Siren of the Void, Musclehead, and Ferocious. 

If you aren’t aware, Dark Whisp is an exclusive skill of the Shadowbeak Tower Boss available at the Tower Of The Pal Genetic Research Unit in Palworld’s snow biome. While Tower Bosses can’t be captured anymore after Pockepair deployed a fix in February, an old bug let several players catch and keep them in their Pal Box

WhiteViera seems to have abused the now-patched bug to catch the Shadowbeak Tower Boss, as it is the only way anyone can breed a Chikipi with Dark Whisp as an Active skill in Palworld. Not to forget, having four top-tier golden passives is outlandish as well. Breeding such an incredible set of Active and Passive skills into any Pal isn’t easy, let alone get them to power up a Chikipi. 

The comments reflect our emotions, hailing Hades The Chikipi with all the godly titles it deserves, from El Pollo Diablo to “the evil chicken from Runescape.” Well, it definitely seems to be the first chicken strong enough to face end-game foes.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Palworld’s Raid update is now live on Xbox, but it’s missing one huge change
Palworld Bellanoir raid boss fight
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Palworld’s Raid update is now live on Xbox, but it’s missing one huge change
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How to get Dazzi Cloud in Palworld
A tamed Dazzi in Palworld
Category: Palworld
Palworld
How to get Dazzi Cloud in Palworld
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 8, 2024
Read Article How to get and farm Coal in Palworld
Hangyu chasing Lamballs in Palworld.
Category: Palworld
Palworld
How to get and farm Coal in Palworld
Adam Newell and others Adam Newell and others Apr 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Palworld’s Raid update is now live on Xbox, but it’s missing one huge change
Palworld Bellanoir raid boss fight
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Palworld’s Raid update is now live on Xbox, but it’s missing one huge change
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How to get Dazzi Cloud in Palworld
A tamed Dazzi in Palworld
Category: Palworld
Palworld
How to get Dazzi Cloud in Palworld
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 8, 2024
Read Article How to get and farm Coal in Palworld
Hangyu chasing Lamballs in Palworld.
Category: Palworld
Palworld
How to get and farm Coal in Palworld
Adam Newell and others Adam Newell and others Apr 6, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com