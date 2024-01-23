How to catch Bosses in Palworld with a glitch

Bosses are some of the most challenging foes in Palworld, but the ones that include particular Syndicate trainers can be quite the issue. Well, thanks to a new glitch, the solution is simply to catch them.

That’s right, at the moment there is a way to catch the bosses that you face in Palworld, and it’s easier than you might think. In our testing, at least three of the game’s bosses have been catchable using this same method, but there is a chance more could be too.

If you want to have a crack at adding these Syndicate foes to your collection of Pals, here’s what you need to know.

How to catch Bosses in Palworld

There’s no reason your enemy can’t become a friend. Image via Pocketpair

The Palworld boss catching glitch is still working in both Xbox and PC versions of the game at the time of writing this, and it doesn’t take much to do.

First, you’ll need to get Wanted status for this to work. Simply find an NPC that isn’t a Syndicate enemy and start attacking them until the Wanted status marker appears at the top of your screen. Once you have this, you can move on to step two.

This next step is to choose the boss you’d like to catch and travel to their respective Syndicate Tower location. The first one you can encounter is Zoe and Grizzbolt, but from our testing, this glitch works on several of the game’s bosses.

When you’ve decided who to catch, enter the Syndicate Tower while ensuring you still have the Wanted marker. If successful, you will notice PIDF Guards inside the boss fight zone with you.

Let these PIDF Guards shoot at the boss until they become immobile and stop attacking. If done correctly, you can simply toss a Pal Sphere and catch the boss with a 100 percent success rate.

The final step is to leave the boss fight area, go back to your base, and check your Pal Computer. You should find your newly caught boss alongside all of your other Pals ready to use.