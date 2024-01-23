Category:
Palworld

Best Sulfur farm locations in Palworld

Farm this essential resource quickly.
Jan 23, 2024
If you are trying to make gunpowder or ammo in Palworld, then you’ll need to farm sulfur.

Palworld is brimming with resources you need to collect to craft essential items for your journey. Though you will run across sulfur plenty throughout your journey in Palworld, you do not unlock the best farm locations until later in the game. If you are trying to farm sulfur in Palworld, here are the spots we recommend.

Best Sulfur farm locations in Palworld

Desert biomes

There are two key sulfur farm locations found so far in Palworld. The first sulfur deposit can be found in the desert biome near the center of the region listed above. There are also a few sulfur deposits in the nearby bamboo forest.

Tower of the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre

The second and far superior farm location can be found at the Tower of the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre in the far west of the map. You cannot gain access to this area early as it is a higher-level zone, however, once you do unlock this area it will be your best bet to find sulfur deposits.

You can spot sulfur in the wild as a yellow rock, distinct in color from the other various ores in the region as well. You can use a pickaxe or your Pals to mine sulfur, although I recommend picking up a Pal such as Cattiva that can help increase your carrying capacity. Given ore can be heavy, you should maximize your inventory space to carry as much as possible.

Sulfur is essential to crafting gunpowder in Palworld, which is in turn used to create ammo. Considering ammo is among your most necessary resources in this monster battler, you should definitely frequent these farming locations.

