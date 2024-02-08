Category:
Best Faleris breeding combinations in Palworld

You can't miss it.
Tyler Esguerra
Feb 8, 2024
Faleris hovering over a pan of food in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether you’re exploring the skies or you need a fiery friend by your side in Palworld, Faleris is a great choice for those looking to add another Fire-type Pal to their collection. It can used as a battle Pal, a decent worker, or a breeding partner at your base.

There are plenty of different Pals you can pair up with Faleris at your Breeding Pen, but there are a few combinations that will bring you stronger, rarer Pals than the rest. Here are the best breeding combos for Faleris in Palworld.

Best Faleris breeding combos in Palworld

Faleris' Paldeck page in Palworld.
Take to the skies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since you can only find Faleris at a Wildlife Sanctuary, you might want to capture at least two of these creatures so you don’t have to trek out to that specific island if you need another Faleris for your base. It is also a rare Pal, which makes it a prime partner to breed some powerful offspring.

Faleris combinationResulting Pal
Faleris + NoxPetallia
Faleris + Incineram Noct Wumpo Botan
Faleris + ArsoxAnubis
Faleris + FoxcicleAnubis
Faleris + CryolinxMenasting
Faleris + LyleenJormuntide
There are two standout breeding combinations in the game for Faleris that you should aim for when breeding this Pal: Foxcicle and Cryolinx. The former is a relatively easier Pal to capture in the wild compared to Cryolinx and creates Anubis, which is one of the best Pals to have in your active party.

Cryolinx, on the other hand, produces a Menasting, which is also one of the rarer Pals in the game, boasting destructive combat power along with great Mining and Logging Work Suitabilities for your base. They are, however, best used in your party as a primary damage dealer, especially against Electric and Neutral-based Pals.

