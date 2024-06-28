All new Pal skills in Palworld’s Sakurajima update

Palworld’s highly anticipated Sakurajima update has added a bunch of new Pal skills to spice up your grind to level 55. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Recommended Videos

Pal skills play a crucial role in Palworld, split into three categories: Unique, Element, and Passive. With the addition of the mystical and beautiful Sakurajima Island, you can now make use of 29 new creature skills in the game, over and above what was available before the update.

We have listed all new Pal skills added to Palworld with the Sakurajima update below.

New Pal skills in Palworld’s Sakurajima update, listed

Unleash your Pal’s skills. Image via Pocketpair

New unique skills

Unique skills are exclusive to a particular Pal, giving them an edge in certain situations. The Sakurajima update brings seven new unique Pal skills:

Jumping Stinger: Menasting’s exclusive skill

Rocket Slam: Chillet Ignis’ exclusive skill

Protection of Fertility: Lyleen’s exclusive skill

Raging Flame Wave: Faleris’ exclusive skill

Thunderbolt Heavy Tank: Grizzbolt’s exclusive skill

Polyceraunos: Orserk’s exclusive skill

Divine Disaster II: Shadowbeak’s exclusive skill

You can unlock the Unique skill of a Pal by reaching a level requirement. Pals inherit Unique skills through breeding, but only between the same species. You can’t pass it down to a different Pal.

New Element skills

Element skills inflict element damage or effects on enemies. While Pals are born with certain active elemental powers, you can also feed them Skill Fruits to teach Element skills. You can pluck Skill Fruits from Skill Trees that spawn in various locations on the map or buy them from merchants.

Here are all the new Element skills added with Palworld’s Sakurajima update:

Neutral skills

Air Blade

Holy Burst

Star Mine

Fire skills

Flame Wall

Volcanic Rain

Flame Funnel

Water skills

Splash

Wall Splash

Grass skills

Circle Vine

Electric skills

Thunder Rain

TriSpark

Thunderstorm

Ice skills

Icicle Line

Ground skills

Rockburst

Sand Twister

Dragon skills

Beam Slicer

Comet

New Passive skills

Whether you want to battle enemies or increase your base’s productivity, a set of good Passives in a Pal can bring a lot to the table over and above its Active skills. For dedicated Pal breeders out there, the Sakurajima update adds five new Passives to enhance your breeding outcomes, so get to work.

Philanthropist: Greatly reduces the time required to produce eggs

Impatient: Reduced cooldown on active skills

Infinite Stamina: Increased stamina for mountable Pals

Noble: Pals with this passive will give you an advantage when trading with merchants

Nocturnal: Pals with this passive become nocturnal and will work throughout the night despite their Element type

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy