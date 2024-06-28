Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Player standing with Knocklem in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Palworld

All new Pal skills in Palworld’s Sakurajima update

Sakurajima brings a ton of new powers.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 04:23 am

Palworld’s highly anticipated Sakurajima update has added a bunch of new Pal skills to spice up your grind to level 55. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Recommended Videos

Pal skills play a crucial role in Palworld, split into three categories: Unique, Element, and Passive. With the addition of the mystical and beautiful Sakurajima Island, you can now make use of 29 new creature skills in the game, over and above what was available before the update

We have listed all new Pal skills added to Palworld with the Sakurajima update below. 

New Pal skills in Palworld’s Sakurajima update, listed

A player is fighting the enemy paltamer with their pals and weapons.
Unleash your Pal’s skills. Image via Pocketpair

New unique skills

Unique skills are exclusive to a particular Pal, giving them an edge in certain situations. The Sakurajima update brings seven new unique Pal skills: 

  • Jumping Stinger: Menasting’s exclusive skill
  • Rocket Slam: Chillet Ignis’ exclusive skill
  • Protection of Fertility: Lyleen’s exclusive skill 
  • Raging Flame Wave: Faleris’ exclusive skill
  • Thunderbolt Heavy Tank: Grizzbolt’s exclusive skill
  • Polyceraunos: Orserk’s exclusive skill
  • Divine Disaster II: Shadowbeak’s exclusive skill

You can unlock the Unique skill of a Pal by reaching a level requirement. Pals inherit Unique skills through breeding, but only between the same species. You can’t pass it down to a different Pal. 

New Element skills

Element skills inflict element damage or effects on enemies. While Pals are born with certain active elemental powers, you can also feed them Skill Fruits to teach Element skills. You can pluck Skill Fruits from Skill Trees that spawn in various locations on the map or buy them from merchants.  

Here are all the new Element skills added with Palworld’s Sakurajima update:

Neutral skills

  • Air Blade
  • Holy Burst
  • Star Mine

Fire skills

  • Flame Wall
  • Volcanic Rain
  • Flame Funnel

Water skills

  • Splash
  • Wall Splash

Grass skills

  • Circle Vine

Electric skills

  • Thunder Rain
  • TriSpark
  • Thunderstorm

Ice skills

  • Icicle Line

Ground skills

  • Rockburst
  • Sand Twister

Dragon skills

  • Beam Slicer
  • Comet

New Passive skills

Whether you want to battle enemies or increase your base’s productivity, a set of good Passives in a Pal can bring a lot to the table over and above its Active skills. For dedicated Pal breeders out there, the Sakurajima update adds five new Passives to enhance your breeding outcomes, so get to work.

  • Philanthropist: Greatly reduces the time required to produce eggs
  • Impatient: Reduced cooldown on active skills
  • Infinite Stamina: Increased stamina for mountable Pals
  • Noble: Pals with this passive will give you an advantage when trading with merchants
  • Nocturnal: Pals with this passive become nocturnal and will work throughout the night despite their Element type
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
Freelance Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com
twitter linkedin