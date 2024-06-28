All new Pal skills in Palworld’s Sakurajima update

Palworld’s highly anticipated Sakurajima update has added a bunch of new Pal skills to spice up your grind to level 55. Here’s everything you need to know about them.
Pal skills play a crucial role in Palworld, split into three categories: Unique, Element, and Passive. With the addition of the mystical and beautiful Sakurajima Island, you can now make use of 29 new creature skills in the game, over and above what was available before the update.
We have listed all new Pal skills added to Palworld with the Sakurajima update below.
New Pal skills in Palworld’s Sakurajima update, listed
New unique skills
Unique skills are exclusive to a particular Pal, giving them an edge in certain situations. The Sakurajima update brings seven new unique Pal skills:
- Jumping Stinger: Menasting’s exclusive skill
- Rocket Slam: Chillet Ignis’ exclusive skill
- Protection of Fertility: Lyleen’s exclusive skill
- Raging Flame Wave: Faleris’ exclusive skill
- Thunderbolt Heavy Tank: Grizzbolt’s exclusive skill
- Polyceraunos: Orserk’s exclusive skill
- Divine Disaster II: Shadowbeak’s exclusive skill
You can unlock the Unique skill of a Pal by reaching a level requirement. Pals inherit Unique skills through breeding, but only between the same species. You can’t pass it down to a different Pal.
New Element skills
Element skills inflict element damage or effects on enemies. While Pals are born with certain active elemental powers, you can also feed them Skill Fruits to teach Element skills. You can pluck Skill Fruits from Skill Trees that spawn in various locations on the map or buy them from merchants.
Here are all the new Element skills added with Palworld’s Sakurajima update:
Neutral skills
- Air Blade
- Holy Burst
- Star Mine
Fire skills
- Flame Wall
- Volcanic Rain
- Flame Funnel
Water skills
- Splash
- Wall Splash
Grass skills
- Circle Vine
Electric skills
- Thunder Rain
- TriSpark
- Thunderstorm
Ice skills
- Icicle Line
Ground skills
- Rockburst
- Sand Twister
Dragon skills
- Beam Slicer
- Comet
New Passive skills
Whether you want to battle enemies or increase your base’s productivity, a set of good Passives in a Pal can bring a lot to the table over and above its Active skills. For dedicated Pal breeders out there, the Sakurajima update adds five new Passives to enhance your breeding outcomes, so get to work.
- Philanthropist: Greatly reduces the time required to produce eggs
- Impatient: Reduced cooldown on active skills
- Infinite Stamina: Increased stamina for mountable Pals
- Noble: Pals with this passive will give you an advantage when trading with merchants
- Nocturnal: Pals with this passive become nocturnal and will work throughout the night despite their Element type