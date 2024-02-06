All Castaway Journal and Diary locations in Palworld

Palworld’s world is built on lore that players have to piece together throughout their journey through talking with NPCs or discovering journals across the map. Whether it be Castaway’s Journals or Diaries for different important characters, you need to collect them all to get the full story.

There are six different classifications for these items in Palworld called “Journals” or “Memos.” Five of these Journal types are Diaries for the five Tower Bosses, while the final one is a general set of Castaway’s Journals that belong to another shipwrecked character like yourself. All of these can be found in the overworld as you traverse the world, but you need to work to collect them all.

How many Castaway Journals are there and how do you get them all in Palworld?

Between the Castaway’s Journals and character Diaries, there are a total of 38 Journals in Palworld. The Journals list in your menu where you can read these Journals actually says there are 39 in the game, but you can’t find the 39th one as of the current version.

They are spread around the map with no real pattern outside of the area where you originally spawned. The Rayne Syndicate Tower also has the most Journals scattered around.

Unlike the more than 400 Lifmunk Effigy statues you can find, it is a little harder to spot some of the pedestals that house the Journals. They glow a dull blue near where the actual journal itself is placed, but they don’t stand out as much as the fluorescent green structures—though you still collect them by simply walking up and interacting with them.

Palworld Memos: All Castaway Journal and Diary locations

With 38 total Journals on the map, you would think there is a somewhat even split between the Castaway’s Journals and other character Diaries. Instead, the Castaway’s Journals more than double every other Journal on the map—at least during the early access release of Palworld.

More Journals will likely be added in future updates to help flesh out the story and world, but for now, here is where you can find every Palworld Journal. Just note that I am playing on the Xbox Game Pass console version of Palworld while getting these coordinates, so some of them might be a little bit off compared to the map marking.

You need to trek around the world to grab all of these Memos. Image by Dot Esports

All Castaway’s Journals locations in Palworld

Journal # Journal location Castaway’s Journals – Day XX! 152, -470 Castaway’s Journals – Day 0 -450, -295 Castaway’s Journals – Day 1-1 261, -537 Castaway’s Journals – Day 1-2 84, -456 Castaway’s Journals – Day 2 233, -501 Castaway’s Journals – Day 3 196, -377 Castaway’s Journals – Day 6 -240, -185 Castaway’s Journals – Day 8 60, -430 Castaway’s Journals – Day 10 -20, -373 Castaway’s Journals – Day 11 124, -396 Castaway’s Journals – Day 12-1 -171, -463 Castaway’s Journals – Day 12-2 114, 40 Castaway’s Journals – Day 12-3 182, 24 Castaway’s Journals – Day 13 -560, -223 Castaway’s Journals – Day 15 319, -48 Castaway’s Journals – Day 18 31, -417 Castaway’s Journals – Day 22 489, 10 Castaway’s Journals – Day 25 -722, -650 Castaway’s Journals – Day 29 -397, -606 Castaway’s Journals – Day 30 288, 189 Castaway’s Journals – Day 32 510, 393 Castaway’s Journals – Day 38 -268, -140

Castaway’s Journal – Day 5 is listed in the game but not available to find as of now.

All Zoe Rayne’s Diary locations in Palworld

Journal # Journal location Zoe Rayne’s Diary – 1 1, -507 Zoe Rayne’s Diary – 2 172, -552 Zoe Rayne’s Diary – 3 131, -336 Zoe Rayne’s Diary – 4 -400, 171 Zoe Rayne’s Diary – 5 -355, -188

All Lily Everhart’s Diary locations in Palworld

Journal # Journal location Lily Everhart’s Diary – 1 -55 -210 Lily Everhart’s Diary – 2 215, -257 Lily Everhart’s Diary – 3 1, -265 Lily Everhart’s Diary – 4 -274, -126

All Marcus Dryden’s Diary locations in Palworld

Journal # Journal location Marcus Dryden’s Diary – 1 342, 360 Marcus Dryden’s Diary – 2 592, 326 Marcus Dryden’s Diary – 3 432, 523

All Victor Ashford’s Diary locations in Palworld

Victor Ashford’s Diary one, two, and three are the only Journals you will find in the ice biome in Palworld.

Journal # Journal location Victor Ashford’s Diary – 1 -83, 174 Victor Ashford’s Diary – 2 -142, 581 Victor Ashford’s Diary – 3 -188, 491

Axel Traverse’s Diary location in Palworld

Axel Traverse only has one Diary to find in the overworld and it is not located far from his Tower.

Journal # Journal location Axel Traverse’s Diary – 1 -681, 271

What do Castaway Journals and Diaries do in Palworld?

If you collect a Journal in Palworld you can open it and read up on things like gameplay tips or lore for certain characters. Each type of Journal has a different role to play, but all of them typically detail