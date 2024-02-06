Category:
All Castaway Journal and Diary locations in Palworld

Get ready to travel the world for your research.
Palworld’s world is built on lore that players have to piece together throughout their journey through talking with NPCs or discovering journals across the map. Whether it be Castaway’s Journals or Diaries for different important characters, you need to collect them all to get the full story.

There are six different classifications for these items in Palworld called “Journals” or “Memos.” Five of these Journal types are Diaries for the five Tower Bosses, while the final one is a general set of Castaway’s Journals that belong to another shipwrecked character like yourself. All of these can be found in the overworld as you traverse the world, but you need to work to collect them all. 

How many Castaway Journals are there and how do you get them all in Palworld?

Between the Castaway’s Journals and character Diaries, there are a total of 38 Journals in Palworld. The Journals list in your menu where you can read these Journals actually says there are 39 in the game, but you can’t find the 39th one as of the current version. 

They are spread around the map with no real pattern outside of the area where you originally spawned. The Rayne Syndicate Tower also has the most Journals scattered around.

Unlike the more than 400 Lifmunk Effigy statues you can find, it is a little harder to spot some of the pedestals that house the Journals. They glow a dull blue near where the actual journal itself is placed, but they don’t stand out as much as the fluorescent green structures—though you still collect them by simply walking up and interacting with them. 

Palworld Memos: All Castaway Journal and Diary locations

With 38 total Journals on the map, you would think there is a somewhat even split between the Castaway’s Journals and other character Diaries. Instead, the Castaway’s Journals more than double every other Journal on the map—at least during the early access release of Palworld

More Journals will likely be added in future updates to help flesh out the story and world, but for now, here is where you can find every Palworld Journal. Just note that I am playing on the Xbox Game Pass console version of Palworld while getting these coordinates, so some of them might be a little bit off compared to the map marking. 

All Castaway’s Journals locations in Palworld

Journal #Journal location
Castaway’s Journals – Day XX!152, -470
Castaway’s Journals – Day 0-450, -295
Castaway’s Journals – Day 1-1261, -537
Castaway’s Journals – Day 1-284, -456
Castaway’s Journals – Day 2233, -501
Castaway’s Journals – Day 3196, -377
Castaway’s Journals – Day 6-240, -185
Castaway’s Journals – Day 860, -430
Castaway’s Journals – Day 10-20, -373
Castaway’s Journals – Day 11124, -396
Castaway’s Journals – Day 12-1-171, -463
Castaway’s Journals – Day 12-2114, 40
Castaway’s Journals – Day 12-3182, 24
Castaway’s Journals – Day 13-560, -223
Castaway’s Journals – Day 15319, -48
Castaway’s Journals – Day 1831, -417
Castaway’s Journals – Day 22489, 10
Castaway’s Journals – Day 25-722, -650
Castaway’s Journals – Day 29-397, -606
Castaway’s Journals – Day 30288, 189
Castaway’s Journals – Day 32510, 393
Castaway’s Journals – Day 38-268, -140

Castaway’s Journal – Day 5 is listed in the game but not available to find as of now. 

All Zoe Rayne’s Diary locations in Palworld

Journal #Journal location
Zoe Rayne’s Diary – 11, -507
Zoe Rayne’s Diary – 2172, -552
Zoe Rayne’s Diary – 3131, -336
Zoe Rayne’s Diary – 4-400, 171
Zoe Rayne’s Diary – 5-355, -188

All Lily Everhart’s Diary locations in Palworld

Journal #Journal location
Lily Everhart’s Diary – 1-55 -210
Lily Everhart’s Diary – 2215, -257
Lily Everhart’s Diary – 31, -265
Lily Everhart’s Diary – 4-274, -126

All Marcus Dryden’s Diary locations in Palworld

Journal #Journal location
Marcus Dryden’s Diary – 1342, 360
Marcus Dryden’s Diary – 2592, 326
Marcus Dryden’s Diary – 3432, 523

All Victor Ashford’s Diary locations in Palworld

Victor Ashford’s Diary one, two, and three are the only Journals you will find in the ice biome in Palworld

Journal #Journal location
Victor Ashford’s Diary – 1-83, 174
Victor Ashford’s Diary – 2-142, 581
Victor Ashford’s Diary – 3-188, 491

Axel Traverse’s Diary location in Palworld

Axel Traverse only has one Diary to find in the overworld and it is not located far from his Tower. 

Journal #Journal location
Axel Traverse’s Diary – 1-681, 271

What do Castaway Journals and Diaries do in Palworld?

If you collect a Journal in Palworld you can open it and read up on things like gameplay tips or lore for certain characters. Each type of Journal has a different role to play, but all of them typically detail 

  • Castaway’s Journals
    • Journal entries left by another shipwrecked individual that typically detail some of the Pals or obstacles in each area. 
  • Zoe Rayne’s Diaries
    • A set of Journals that provide insight into Zoe’s history as a hunter. These contain stories about rare Pals that will help you learn about the wild creatures. 
  • Lily Everhart’s Diaries
    • A set of Journals that provide insight into Lily’s notes and research into the flora and medicinal elements of Palworld. These can contain recipes for potions. 
  • Marcus Dryden’s Diaries
    • A set of Journals that provide insight into Dryden’s research into ruins and the ancient technology houses within. These can help you learn about some of tech you can build as you progress.
  • Victor Ashford’s Diaries
    • A set of Journals that provide insight into Victor’s engineering projects. These can help you obtain blueprints for new crafting options. 
  • Axel Traverse’s Diary
    • A single Journal that details Axel’s journey to the end of Palworld’s known expanse.
