Who is Space Ranger? Everything we know about Overwatch’s 41st hero

It’s now been eight years since Overwatch was originally released and a steady flow of new heroes has been coming ever since.

Now, in the summer of 2024, Overwatch 2 is set to get a new hero, which will be the 41st hero in the game. Venture, who was released in season 10, was the landmark 40th, and this next hero is set to debut when season 12 begins at the end of August.

Here’s everything we know so far about Overwatch’s new hero, a support codenamed “Space Ranger.”

Space Ranger – Overwatch 2 support hero

A burst-fire SMG was just the beginning. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“Space Ranger” is the codename for Overwatch 2’s 41st hero, a support hero, due to launch in season 12.

The new hero debuted at BlizzCon 2023, where she was revealed alongside Venture, who was released in season 10. Very little is known about Space Ranger thus far, including the fact that the codename may not end up being her name at all, but the concept art for the hero makes them look very interesting.

Design-wise, Space Ranger is a young girl with purple hair and a teal and orange suit that’s equipped with white exo-suit armor pieces. She has a space helmet, a jetpack with wing-like appendages that can aim forward for something, and rocket boots.

During development, Space Ranger had a burst-fire submachine gun as their weapon, but it has since been removed. During BlizzCon 2023, she was described as a mobile hero with a focus on verticality, which can explain her jetpack and the jets on her boots.

In an image shown at BlizzCon, it was revealed that the back-piece jet-like appendages that aim forward also show up in first-person view. The appendages can be seen in the top left and top right corners of the screen as players play as her.

More concept art. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment

As a support hero, these may fire a healing ability while her primary weapon could be used for dealing damage. As a vertical hero, she may be able to do both abilities from above the battlefield.

Overwatch 2’s season 12 is set to begin at the end of August 2024, likely on Aug. 21, so we’ll know more about Space Ranger, her backstory, her kit, and more in the weeks leading up to the new season’s launch.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

