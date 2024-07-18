All Juno abilities in Overwatch 2 – Full hero kit explained

After months of waiting and speculation, Juno (previously known only as Space Ranger) has arrived in Overwatch 2.

Recommended Videos

The adorable martian has made her way to OW2 as the game’s 11th support hero, bringing mobility, flexibility, and a very interesting ability kit to the fray for players of all skill levels to have fun with.

She was initially revealed at BlizzCon 2023, and the excitement to learn more about her was palpable ever since. Now, in the summer of 2024, she’s ready to release and steal the hearts of OW2 fans everywhere.

She’s not just a cute astronaut, though. Juno has a strong, fun kit that emphasizes movement along with healing while dealing damage at the same time to always stay in the fight, whether you’re fighting or healing.

Here’s everything we know about Juno’s (Space Ranger) kit in OW2 so far.

Overwatch 2: All Juno abilities

She’s here! Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Here’s what we know about Juno’s ability set and kit, based on her gameplay reveal trailer and information released by Blizzard on the same day. She is a mobile hero that can both deal damage and heal allies with ease, while using her astronaut-like equipment as a Martian native to move around the maps.

Mediblaster

Burst them down. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Primary fire. “Burst fire weapon that heals allies and damages enemies.”

Pulsar Torpedoes

Look out below. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Secondary fire. “Press Secondary Fire to lock on, then Primary Fire to fire homing projectiles. Heals allies overtime and damages enemies.”

Martian Overboots

Passive ability. “While airborne, press jump to double jump and hold jump to hover.”

Glide Boost

Up, up, and away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Glide horizontally with increased movement speed.”

Hyper Ring

Speed boost! Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“Deploy a ring that increases movement speed of allies that pass through it.”

Ultimate: Orbital Ray

Hammer of Dawn, anyone? Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Call down a ray that travels forward, healing allies and increasing their damage.”

This article will be updated with more detailed and official information once it becomes available. Juno will be added to OW2 as part of season 12 when it launches on Aug. 20, 2024.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy