The teases for Overwatch 2’s next hero, Space Ranger, have begun

Overwatch 2’s next hero is on her way. Actually, she might have already landed, according to an in-game teaser found with this week’s update.

Recommended Videos

A spacecraft was found in the attackers’ spawn room on Dorado earlier in the week, teasing the game’s 41st hero, previously announced at last year’s BlizzCon as a support hero codenamed Space Ranger.

A new discovery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The not-so-subtle space-themed nod also included audible Morse code, which was quickly deciphered by OW2 fans. The message says “J has landed. Attempting transmission to RPT. Awaiting response.”

Additionally, a photo inside the ship shows DPS hero Mei and an unknown character together wearing lab coats. OW2 lore hounds theorize that “J” may refer to a character from Mei’s past named Jiayi, someone she mentions when playing on the Lijiang Tower map, as noted by Polygon.

Given that Mei was in cryostasis for nine years, it’s possible that the Space Ranger character could be related to Jiayi—maybe her daughter considering that the new hero looks to be on the young side. But it appears their connection to the universe and cast has now been found.

Although little is known about Space Ranger thus far, their name alone connects them to the spacecraft. But we also know the support hero comes from a colony on Mars, so the spacecraft likely teases their trip to Earth.

A closer look reveals more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

More teases throughout July and August are likely, and it’s possible Blizzard may make the new hero playable as part of an early access weekend like it did for both previous heroes, Mauga and Venture. Either way, the wait won’t be much longer now.

Space Ranger, or whatever their name ends up being, will launch alongside OW2’s season 12 next month on Aug. 21.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy