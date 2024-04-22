Where is Venture from in Overwatch 2?

Venture is a charismatic adventurer in Overwatch 2, and they aren’t your typical damage dealer. Venture brings a unique blend of archaeological expertise and close-range combat to Overwatch 2, but where exactly are they bringing this combination from?

Venture, Sloan Cameron, was first teased toward the end of 2023. Soon after their trailer became available, many wondered when Venture would be released in Overwatch 2. The wait finally ended when Season 10 started, but more questions surrounding the hero remain.

Which country is Venture from in Overwatch 2?

Where are they venturing from? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overwatch 2’s Venture is from Nova Scotia, Canada and is of Mexican-Canadian origin. However, as per the game’s lore, they’re currently in a “roaming” state, meaning they aren’t based in a specific location.

Venture is also a part of the Wayfinder Society, a group of archaeological researchers. This Canadian archeologist excels at damage dealing. Venture’s abilities aim to overwhelm enemy heroes with punchy, close-range combat and a tunneling ability to get out of (or into) trouble.

Who voices Venture in Overwatch 2?

A familiar voice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Valeria Rodriguez is the voice actor of Venture in Overwatch 2. Like Venture, Rodriguez is also of Mexican origin, and Genshin Impact fans might remember their voice since they also voiced Sucrose there.

During their first release in Overwatch 2, Venture hit the ground running, becoming an instant favorite amongst DPS players. With the first Venture impressions being overly positive, it didn’t take too long for them to get nerfed.

An Overwatch 2 season 10 patch saw Venture, Tracer, and Sombra get nerfs while multiple tanks got buffed. In most cases, players find heroes’ strongest sides faster than developers. When a hero shines brighter than the rest, though, they generally get tweaked, and it might take a while until developers find a sweet spot in terms of balance.

