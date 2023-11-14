When will Venture be released in Overwatch 2?

They'll be ready for the adventure when the time is right.

Blizzard recently gave Overwatch 2 players a taste of what’s coming in 2024 by revealing details about heroes set to be released next year, including a new DPS character named Venture.

While a lot of what developers shared with fans over the course of BlizzCon during the first weekend of November is subject to change, they made it clear a few things are about as set in stone as possible. Among those things is the fact the game’s next hero after Mauga’s release in season eight will be a DPS hero they are currently calling Venture.

When is Venture coming to Overwatch 2?

Venture will be released in Overwatch 2 season 10, which is expected to begin sometime within the first couple of weeks of April 2024. While Blizzard hasn’t officially announced the start day of season 10, its content has been on a relatively consistent schedule since the beginning of Overwatch 2 in 2021, which makes it easy to predict the start of any given season.

New seasons begin every other month, and they have regularly started within the first two weeks of the calendar month that they fall on. With season eight beginning in early December, we can confidently say that season nine should start in February and then season 10, which is set to include Venture, should begin in April.

Blizzard has not yet finalized Venture’s kit, but it did share some details about the new hero during a panel at BlizzCon. Assuming that what the devs have shared ends up in the game, the new hero will use a drill gun and have various movement abilities that allow them to dash as well as burrow through the ground to dive and evade enemies.

Following the expected release of Venture in April, Blizzard intends to introduce a support hero codenamed “Space Ranger,” according to the announcements during the opening ceremony at BlizzCon. Space Ranger will come in season 12, barring any changes to Blizzard’s regular schedule. Players can expect to see that new hero in the game around August.