Image Credit: Bethesda
Overwatch 2 42nd hero Juno
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch

Overwatch 2’s new hero formerly known as Space Ranger finally has an official name—and you can play her very soon

She's unbelievably adorable and her kit looks awesome.
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 11:00 am

Overwatch 2 fans, say hello to Juno. You previously only knew her as Space Ranger, but the game’s newest support hero is ready for her big reveal.

Blizzard unveiled Juno in a new gameplay trailer this afternoon and made the awesome announcement that she’ll be playable as part of a special limited-time hero trial on all platforms.

Juno hero in Overwatch 2 season 12
A dual-purpose SMG. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After being originally announced at last year’s BlizzCon, a teaser for Juno first appeared in OW2 on the Dorado map last week. But the lead-up was short-lived as she’s now ready to be played in all of her glory.

Blizzard said Juno’s full kit will be detailed on Friday, July 19, but a few facets of her ability set can be gleaned from the video, including some of the ability’s names and what it looks like they can do. On top of being totally adorable and having a really fun skating-like walking animation, her kit looks very strong.

Juno’s Mediblaster is a burst-fire SMG that looks like her main weapon and seemingly has the ability to heal allies and damage enemies, similar to Ana’s sniper rifle. To get a better vantage point of the battlefield, her Glide Boost allows her to blast off and then glide in mid-air with her jetpack.

Arguably the coolest-looking part of her kit, Pulsar Torpedoes looks to be a charged ability that can lock on to both enemies and allies, launching projectiles that will heal allies and damage enemies. Hyper Ring, meanwhile, creates a ring that she and allies can enter for a speed boost.

And for her ultimate, Orbital Ray, Juno calls in what looks like something inspired by Gears of War’s Hammer of Dawn, firing a massive laser from a satellite in orbit. It’s unclear what the ability does, but it appears to heal allies as well as have an adverse effect on foes.

Juno OW2 hero waving cutely
Hi there. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

We’ll know more about the hero’s kit tomorrow, but as for first appearances, she looks like a ton of fun. The Juno limited-time hero trial play test begins tomorrow, July 19, and lasts until July 21. She will be playable in all modes except Competitive play, including a No Limits Arcade mode.

